What happened to Sharon Williams and Walter Scott? Horror murder case explored in Oxygen's Exhumed season 2

Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed is all set to begin its second season on Sunday, May 8, 2022, with the fascinating case of the double murder of Sharon Williams and Walter Scott, which was initially interpreted as an accident and a disappearance.

Dating back to 1982, the murder of Sharon Williams was incorrectly ruled out as an accident. Two months after Sharon's death, pop singer Walter Scott disappeared with no trace or information. It was only after the exhumation of the bodies (illegally the first time) that it was ruled a homicide. The two cases were connected by their spouses, Jo Ann and Jim Williams, who got together quite soon after Sharon and Walter were out of the picture.

Sherrilyn Ifill @Sifill_LDF I saw the murder of Walter Scott on this platform. I saw also a copy of the incident report submitted by the ofcr that was at odds w that video. Same for the arrest of Freddie Gray. Same for the conduct of law enforcement in violently attacking protesters. I saw the murder of Walter Scott on this platform. I saw also a copy of the incident report submitted by the ofcr that was at odds w that video. Same for the arrest of Freddie Gray. Same for the conduct of law enforcement in violently attacking protesters.

Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed deals with cases where unearthing the victim's body leads to discoveries changing the entire scenario of the case. This case was one such perfect example.

Who is Sharon Williams?

A still from Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed (Image via Oxygen)

Sharon Williams was a seemingly ordinary mother and wife from St. Louis, Missouri. She was married to Jim Williams for 25 years and had two sons. On the night of October 20, 1982, she was found injured in a one-car accident about 35 miles from St. Louis. Her injured body was found in a 1982 Cadillac in a ditch.

Sharon Williams had presumably driven into a steep ditch on the side of the road. She was rushed to the hospital, but she did not make it. Some odd circumstances surrounded her accident, like the lack of proper damage to the car, no signs of injury or disfigurement to her face, and grave injuries to the back of her head, all of which pointed towards something out of the ordinary.

Oxygen @oxygen RT to share the love! No greater bond than with someone who loves #truecrime as much as you doRT to share the love! No greater bond than with someone who loves #truecrime as much as you do 💛 RT to share the love!

She was buried without much fuss, and her husband seemed pretty unaffected by the tragedy. Sheriff Ed Uebinger was the only one who suspected foul play, but the case was soon closed and forgotten.

Who was Walter Scott?

Oxygen @oxygen Is anyone else's day made when there's a new episode of your favorite Oxygen show available? What are you watching, #truecrime fans?! Is anyone else's day made when there's a new episode of your favorite Oxygen show available? What are you watching, #truecrime fans?!

Two months after Sharon William's death, another incident took place in St. Louis. The lead singer for Bob Kuban and the In-Men, Walter Scott, seemingly disappeared without a trace. Investigators connected the two cases after discovering JoAnn's affair with the late Sharon's husband, Jim Williams.

After some clues from the family, investigators questioned JoAnn extensively, and she admitted to a year-long affair with Jim, dating back to the time Sharon and Walter were still in the picture.

Two years later, JoAnn filed for divorce, claiming Walter had deserted her. In 1986 JoAnn married Jim, who also inherited $100,000 from his wife's insurance.

What actually happened to Sharon and Walter?

Oxygen @oxygen Unearth the truth with a brand new season of #Exhumed : Unearthing Justice, May 8 on Oxygen! Unearth the truth with a brand new season of #Exhumed: Unearthing Justice, May 8 on Oxygen! https://t.co/ykj2E5pT8k

To solve the case, Detective Ed contacted Dr. Mary Case, a forensic neuropathologist. Dr. Case was instrumental in the exhumation and autopsy which determined the cause of Sharon's death as a homicide. The investigators contacted Jim's son, who cooperated with the investigators.

Jim Jr. revealed that his father had a suspicious frozen well behind their home, which he saw Jim dig up around the time Scott disappeared.

Investigators found Scott's body in the well. Dr. Case performed the autopsy which revealed that he was shot to death. Jim and JoAnn were arrested for the double murder of Walter Scott and Sharon Williams. JoAnn avoided a severe sentence, but Jim was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1992.

You can catch all the details of the case on Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed on May 8, 2022, at 7.00 PM ET.

Edited by Somava