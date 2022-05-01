What happened to Alyssiah Wiley? Oxygen's Final Moments Episode 7 explores slaying of Connecticut student

The upcoming Final Moments episode covering Alyssiah Wiley's murder case is about to drop soon.

Episode 7 will release on May 1, and it will investigate the case of Alyssiah Wiley, a student from the Eastern Connecticut State University who was brutually murdered.

What do we know about the Alyssiah Wiley case?

ECSU Problems @ECSUProblems RIP Alyssiah Marie Wiley. Hearts are heavy this weekend hearing the news. You will be missed. RIP Alyssiah Marie Wiley. Hearts are heavy this weekend hearing the news. You will be missed.

Wiley was a vibrant young woman who was seemingly on good terms with her family and her boyfriend. Her life was going fine, according to reports, until it drastically took a turn for the worse one day. On April 20, 2013, Alyssiah disappeared from near her university campus.

According to her boyfriend, the couple had got into a fight that night, and he had dropped her off at a gas station near her college. However, there were discrepancies in his account as the last video surveillance of Alyssiah Wiley was recorded on April 19, when she left the campus in his car.

After a long search, Wiley's dismembered body was found in a wooded area of Trumbull, Connecticut on May 17, almost a month after she went missing. The autopsy results confirmed that Alyssiah had been cut up with a sharp tool in a brutal manner. After the case became classified as a homicide, investigators tried to find the murderer as soon as possible.

In the end, Wiley’s boyfriend Jermaine Richards (30) was convicted of killing Alyssiah. Although there was a lack of physical evidence linking Richards to the crime, his abusive patterns made him the prime suspect. The jury, however, twice deadlocked six to six on whether Jermaine was the culprit because there was not enough convincing evidence.

Finally in 2017, a new jury presided over the case and found Richards to be guilty, and he was imprisoned.

All about Final Moments Episode 7 featuring Alyssiah Wiley's murder

Final Moments is an Oxygen series that premiered on Sunday, April 3, on Oxygen. It is a true crime TV show with hourlong episodes that track different investigations in which officials attempt to solve murder cases by dissecting the victim's final moments using their last interactions, surveillance footage, text messages, and social media posts.

The upcoming Episode 7 will take up the story of Alyssiah Wiley, a 20 year-old Connecticut native and student who was horrifically murdered in 2013. Piecing together the story from footage and interviews, the true-crime show will trace Wiley's murder beginning from her disappearance all the way to her boyfriend Richards being convicted for the crime. The episode will drop on May 1, 2022.

The true-crime docu-series Final Moments will air its seventh eposde this May 1, 2022. You can watch it on Oxygen, or you can stream it live on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee