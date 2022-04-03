What are the real life cases in Oxygen's Final Moments? Release date and more about true-crime series

Oxygen is set to premiere a true-crime series, Final Moments, this Sunday. The show will keep the audience on edge till the very end, focusing on the victims right before their murders.

According to the press release, the series will show stories "through the lens of real footage, pictures, and the social media of our victims, giving viewers direct insight into their last moments alive", including text messages, surveillance camera footage and phone records.

Release date and more about Final Moments

Final Moments will debut on Oxygen on April 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. Some part of the story will be re-enacted by actors playing the suspects, victim, and other people in the victims' lives.

The series' first episode, titled Where's Dad?, will center around the disappearance of Charles Butler, who vanished after spending a night in town with his new girlfriend in 2012 in New York City. Confusing texts sent to Butler's children is what led to his killer's arrest. Through further investigation, it was revealed that Butler girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who killed him, drove his body off a cliff and was was impersonating him.

In the second episode, Death of an Influencer, the police will show how they solved the 2013 murder of a teenage social media sensation Alexis Murphy in Virginia. Police scanned her tweets to identify her killer and used surveillance footage from a local gas station to identify the man who abducted and murdered her.

Another episode will follow the case of Kelsey Smith in 2007 in A Fatal Shopping Trip, the 2014 vanishing of Danielle Locklear in North Carolina in Murder at the Creek, and the South Carolina slaying of convenience store clerk Willard Grandstaff in 2004 in A Convenient Crime.

The eight-episode series will also show the Tennessee rape and murder of Heather Maples from 2015 in What You Can't Unsee as well as 2018 murder of aspiring basketball star Lamont Adair Jr in The Streets Are Talking.

Final Moments is a collaboration between Oxygen and Dick Wolf. Wolf Entertainment has also produced the Oxygen series Criminal Confessions, Murder for Hire and Cold Justice.

Edited by Gunjan