Law And Order: 3 actors who quit the show and why

Law and Order is an American TV drama from the '90s that continued for 21 seasons. The plot of this sitcom revolved around prosecutors and detectives in New York City who brought justice to the city.

The show was immensly popular and even bagged a 7.7/10 rating from IMDb. It had an amazing cast that comprised of talented actors like George Dzundza, Chris Noth, and Dann Florek. However, it was seen that with due course of time, some of the actors left the show for various reasons.

Here are 3 such actors who have left the show and the reason behind their exit.

Law and Order: 3 actors who quit

1) Michael Moriarty

Michael Moriarty is a popular American-Canadian TV actor who acted in the sitcom Law and Order in the role of Benjamin Stone. However, in 1994, he decided to discontinue, leaving executive producer Dick Wolf surprised.

Years later, in an interview, Moriarty clarified the reason behind his exit. He said that he had planned to leave the United States because he was ignored by Hollywood due to the charges pressed against him related to Attorney General Janet Reno.

2) Chris Noth

Chris Noth shot to fame after playing the role of a cop, Mike Logan, in Law and Order. He appeared for the first time in the pilot episode as a junior detective. However, Noth's tenure as a Law and Order cast member ended abruptly in 1995.

Executive producer Dick Wolf said that Noth demanded a huge increment for acting in the sixth season of the show. The amount, at that point, was "impossible to grant" by the production unit. This made the actor leave for greener pastures.

3) Benjamin Bratt

Undoubtedly one of the most well-known cast members of the sitcom, Benjamin Bratt had a great run during his tenure at Law & Order. He was there all guns blazing for four years, until one day he said he was done with the show.

When asked about the reason behind his discontinuation, Bratt said that he wanted to spend more time with his family. The truth is that he was not even married at the time he left the show. He just felt that it was time for him to think about when he could appear on the silverscreen.

Benjamin Bratt went on to act in Hollywood hits like Traffic, Despicable Me 2, Doctor Strange, etc.

