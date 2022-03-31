Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King takeaway - Looks can be deceiving 

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix's latest investigative documentary, was released today on the streaming platform. Produced by Minnow Films and directed by Luke Sewell, the feature looks into the crypto scam that Quadriga CEO Gerald Cotten carried out.

With shows and documentaries like The Dropout and Inventing Anna becoming popular on OTT platforms, it has become clear that there is a rising interest in the audience for shows based on true crimes. In that context, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King makes for an insightful watch for all fans of the genre.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

What is Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King all about?

Netflix @netflix You’re invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable. You’re invited to the home of true crime, where the truth is unbelievable. https://t.co/IBdRcOI0fI

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King follows the story of the seemingly harmless internet nerd Gerald Cotten who founded Quadriga in 2013. This company deals with the transactional exchange of cryptocurrency. The company gained popularity over time and became a sensation in the crypto market of Canada.

The crypto trade boomed, and everything seemed to be going great for everyone until the market crashed. This was followed by the untimely death of Quadriga CEO Gerald Cotten, who took around two hundred million dollars to his grave, the money of all his investors.

This launched an uproar which caused thousands of duped investors to unite and get to the bottom of the matter. Cotten's death was believed to be staged, and the community was determined to find and make the scammer take accountability and return their money.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King follows these investors and others involved or directly affected by the situation and their narratives to uncover the truth behind the incident.

How Cotten deceived thousands of investors with his seemingly good natured persona

Netflix @netflix TRUST NO ONE: THE HUNT FOR THE CRYPTO KING

Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. Premieres in 2022 TRUST NO ONE: THE HUNT FOR THE CRYPTO KINGFollow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them. Premieres in 2022 https://t.co/rP9iFJHkWm

The investigation led by the investors threw up several perspectives on the story. It soon became clear that Cotten was a seasoned scammer and had laundered all the money that his clients had invested via his trading company in bitcoin.

This took the world by shock because it seemed almost unbelievable that the friendly, positive and upbeat nerdy Cotten, who in no way was ever suspected by his family of any wrongdoing, could be such a huge criminal mastermind.

As the title suggests, in virtual trading and cryptocurrencies, anything is possible, and carrying out a scam has become easier than ever. Moreover, looks can be quite deceiving.

The documentary features video clips of Cotten fooling around and being curious and nerdy in general. He built up a persona through his virtual presence that suggested that Gerald Cotten was a good-natured and honest individual for whom carrying out scams of this stature is beyond comprehension.

Catch Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto Kis now now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar