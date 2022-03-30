Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King ending explained - Did the Crypto King indeed die?

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is another true crime documentary that Netflix has added to its library of true crime movies and series. With shows and documentaries like The Dropout and Inventing Anna dropping on every OTT platform, there clearly seems to be a rising interest in watching true crime documentaries and series among audiences today.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix's recently released documentary feature of the bitcoin scammer Gerald Cotten, is now available to watch on the streaming platform. It tells the astonishing story of how the crypto king passed away under mysterious circumstances and took to his grave some two hundred million dollars, the money of all those who had invested via his company.

Plot details of Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Gerry Cotten appeared to be a very typical internet nerd. He was seemingly trustworthy and soon became a big name in the crypto trading world with the company he founded, Quadriga, that would trade in bitcoins.

Initially when the crypto currency market boomed and people would invest huge sums in it, Quadriga emerged to be a very popular name in Canada and was the go-to place for people interested in investing in the currency.

However, things started going downhill the moment the bitcoin market value crashed. After facing rapid pace of growth, the bitcoin value fell overnight and hence started trouble in Quadriga.

Quadriga CEO Cotten was at that time traveling all over the world and doing his business from abroad. While his customers and employees were losing their heads over the fact that no withdrawal could be facilitated from their crypto accounts, he seemingly led an adventurous life until one day it was announced that Gerald passed away under mysterious circumstances in India. Cotten took to his grave the key that would lead to some two hundred million dollars that his clients had invested.

This triggered a whole community of individuals who invested via Quadriga and they embarked upon developing theories and speculations regarding the disappearance of the Crypto King, demanding that the criminal be brought to trial.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is a documentary that unearths the experiences of these harassed investors, their speculations regarding the death of Cotten, and the community that they created to collectively get to the bottom of the mystery.

Ending explained: Was the Crypto King dead?

When news of Gerald Cotten's death from Crohn's disease started circulating after being made public officially, investors who were duped by Cotten started to question it immediately. The validity of the claim indeed seemed dubious, especially when Gerald Cotten's past scams and money laundering business resurfaced upon deeper probing.

However, it was eventually confirmed that Cotten had indeed died from Crohn's disease in India when a journalist from a reputed news agency delved deep into the matter. He traveled across the globe and to India to settle the matter once and for all.

After much investigation, the medical facility where Cotten was admitted was discovered and the doctor who treated him till he drew his last breath was interviewed. The interview revealed that Cotten was indeed diagnosed with Crohn's disease and suffered from cardiac arrest three times before he ultimately died.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King has done a neat job with bringing to its viewers the compact and intriguing story of the scam that Gerald Cotten and his Quadriga ran.

Despite such confirmation, investors continue to question the matter and suspect the death of the crypto giant. Watch the Netflix true crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King to delve deeper and learn more about the scam that Quadriga and Gerald Cotten were involved in.

