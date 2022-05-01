What time will Oxygen's Final Moments Episode 7 air? Release date, case details and more explored

Final Moments is probably one of the most interesting shows by Oxygen, and it does justice to the genre of true-crime. The series debuted on the Oxygen viewing platform on April 3, 2022 with two back-to-back episodes. Since then it has been airing episodes weekly. You can watch the upcoming Episode 7 on May 1, 2022 at 7 pm ET on the Oxygen platform.

The series is produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment and ITV America’s Good Caper Content. It takes a deep dive into gut-wrenching crimes that shook society by analyzing the victims’ last moments alive. Every episode deals with a new case and gives us deeper insight into what truly went wrong.

What is Final Moments Episode 7 all about?

Final Moments is a fresh take on the genre of true crime. The series delves into the law enforcement’s efforts to get to the bottom of the crime by studying the victim’s last moments. This includes looking at their last interactions with family and friends, surveillance footage, text messages, and even social media feeds to make sense of the victim's predicament leading up to the moment of crime.

The series comes across as very realistic because we see the victim going about her daily life in the footage, pictures and social media posts. It feels personal because we are getting an intimate glimpse of the person right before something horrible is going to happen to them. This is also a great way to grant viewers access to the primary data that constituted the evidence which finally helped officials get to the bottom of the case.

The upcoming episode 7 of the series will focus on the disappearance and murder of Alyssiah Wiley, a student from the Eastern Connecticut State University. Wiley disappeared in 2013 from her university campus and her dismembered body was found a month later in the woods. The episode will reveal the sequence of events leading up to Wiley's murder and whether she managed to get justice in the end.

How to watch the show?

Final Moments Episode 7 is all set to air on May 1, 2022, at 7 pm ET on Oxygen, which can be accessed via a cable subscription to the platform. The episodes can also be purchased on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play.

However, if one wishes to stream the series, it can be done with a Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV subscription. With a wide range of options to choose from, watching the series will not be difficult for interested viewers.

Catch Final Moments Episode 7 on May 1 and learn what happened to Alyssiah Wiley.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee