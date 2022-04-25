What happened to Willard Grandstaff? Oxygen's 'Final Moments' Episode 6 explores store clerk's murder

Final Moments, the highly-acclaimed Oxygen true-crime show, is set to release episode 6 this Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 7 PM exclusively on the NBC channel. The latest episode, titled 'A Convenient Crime,' will witness the very last unfortunate moments of 24-year-old Willard Grandstaff, a store clerk.

The Oxygen true-crime show is highly-regarded for giving viewers an elaborate perception of the final moments of the victim's life. It looks at the victim's behavior, conversations, and specific details of the last moments. It dives deep into shattering cases with the help of primarily-archived footage, research, and interviews.

Final Moments is well-known for handling some of the most critical and jaw-dropping cases.

The description for episode 6 of the series, disclosed by Oxygen, says:

"While 24-year-old Willard Grandstaff toils away at his convenience store job, he dreams of what the future holds. But, on September 27, 2004, his standard overnight shift will be his last. Who killed Willard Grandstaff?"

All about Willard Grandstaff's murder case ahead of Final Moments Episode 6

Who was Willard Grandstaff and what happened to him?

Willard Grandstaff, was a simple clerk at a store called Kangaroo Convenience, situated at Garner's Ferry Road. Reportedly, an unfortunate and dreadful robbery attempt took the young clerk's life back in September 2004.

Grandstaff's life ended when two masked men attacked the store for a robbery that day. The convenience store's surveillance cameras caught the two masked men hiding behind the shelves and counter.

The young clerk, Grandstaff, had just come out of the store's cooler when the two masked robbers attacked him. A fight between the attackers and Willard broke out. The victim was eventually pushed down to the floor, and both men started beating him up mercilessly and pistol-whipping the victim.

Later on in the surveillance camera footage, Willard Grandstaff was seen getting shot and killed by one of the robbers. The victim's body was found by a customer a few minutes later.

Later on, as reported by Richland County authorities, Jaime E. Marrero of Elgin and Lamont Antonio Ellis of Columbia were arrested by the police. They were charged with attempted armed robbery and cold-blooded murder in association with the unfortunate and heart-shattering death of Willard Grandstaff.

Jaime E. Marrero was 26 years of age at the time, and Lamont Antonio Ellis was 33 years of age at the time.

From the looks of the crime show's preview released by Oxygen for this upcoming episode of Final Moments, it seems like episode 6 will be quite shocking and intense for viewers to watch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan