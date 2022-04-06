5 best crime TV shows that are a must-watch

Crime TV shows have their own admirers and followers all over the world. There is nothing more satisfying than sitting at home and watching one's favorite crime TV show. Whether it's a good murder mystery or a chain of unsolved cases, crime TV shows are fan-favorites.

With a growing fascination with crime dramas, production houses have created several incredible crime shows in recent times. These shows, undoubtedly catering to viewers from different parts of the world, are filled with suspense, mystery, chase, and thrill.

For all the crime series lovers looking for some arresting crime shows, this list of the 5 best crime TV shows will be a treat as they are intriguingly mindful and highly binge-worthy.

Top 5 crime TV shows that cannot be missed

We have ranked the best crime TV shows, only for you to enjoy.

5) The Sinner

With intense, dark, cerebral, and emotional content, The Sinner is one of the most critically acclaimed crime TV shows of all time. The anthology series is thoughtfully woven to give viewers a mindfully stimulating experience.

Developed by Derek Simonds, the anthology series centers around Detective Harry Ambrose, portrayed by Bill Pullman, a police detective, solving intense and unusual criminal cases, getting emotionally affected with each case.

The way all four seasons of the series have captured the entire journey of those who have committed the crime, and of Detective Ambrose relentlessly searching for the truth, is quite remarkable.

The first three seasons of The Sinner, along with its latest season 4, released in 2021, are currently streaming on Netflix.

4) Only Murders in the Building

Viewers looking for a crime-mystery series with a comedic touch are in for a special treat if they binge-watch Only Murders in the Building.

Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, this 10-episode crime-comedy series has gained a lot of appreciation for its unique and humorous approach to crime stories, enthralling direction, and incredible acting from the lead cast members, including Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.

The series revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with a particular real-life crime podcast. Season 1 of the series made its debut on August 31, 2021, on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

The series has been renewed for a second season and is all set to make its arrival on June 28, 2022, exclusively on Hulu. Watch Season 1 of the crime-comedy series, currently streaming on Hulu, ahead of the release of Season 2.

3) Lupin

The French crime-mystery thriller Lupin has become the most-watched non-English series on Netflix since its release in 2021. Without a shred of a doubt, it is one of the most gripping crime-mystery shows of all time.

Created by François Uzan and George Kay, the series has been gleaned from Arsène Lupin written by Maurice Leblanc. The series chronicles the story of a master thief named Assane Diop, portrayed by French actor Omar Sy.

Other lead cast members of the series include Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Ludmilla Makowski as the young Claire, Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Léa Bonneau as the young Juliette Pellegrini, Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, and several others.

Netflix has officially renewed Lupin for Part 3. Part 1 and Part 2 of Lupin are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

2) Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is an emotionally driven, intense crime drama limited series starring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. Brad Ingelsby has served as the creator and writer of the series while Craig Zobel has served as the director of the limited series.

The thoughtfully crafted series tells the story of police detective Marianne "Mare" Sheehan, portrayed by Winslet, who relentlessly tries to solve the recent murder of a teenage mother while attempting to take control of her own life that is falling apart.

The limited series has gained immense critical acclaim and was nominated for 16 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Kate Winslet won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Watch Mare of Easttown, currently streaming on Disney+.

1) Ozark

With hunger for power, unexpected demise, and arresting storylines, the Byrde family saga Ozark is undoubtedly one of the best crime drama series of all time. Throughout the years, it has gained huge popularity and appreciation from both critics and viewers all across the world.

Created by Mark Williams and Bill Dubuque, the Netflix series is a crime TV show lover's dream with gripping acting from the lead actors, jaw-dropping twists, and thrilling plots.

The series stars Jason Bateman as Martin "Marty" Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, and several other promising actors.

Centering around the absorbing journey of the Byrde family into the world of money laundering and drugs, the series has become a fan-favorite over the years.

The first three seasons, along with the first part of the fourth season, are currently streaming on Netflix. The second part of Season 4 is all set to make its arrival on April 29, 2022.

Edited by Sabika