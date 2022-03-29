Only Murders in the Building Season 2 guest list: Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer and others star in Hulu series

Only Murders in the Building is back again on Hulu to tackle another riddle. The new season of the mystery comedy, which is set to drop on June 28, 2022, brings viewers another thrilling and adventurous chapter in Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s story.

The series is premised on the story of three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly one day find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a murder occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio embark on an investigation, employing their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth behind the death.

As they get closer, the trio realizes that the killer is lurking among them.

Guest list of Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will, of course, be returning for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Along with the three stars, Teddy Dimas is also set to return as Nathan Lane for more shenanigans in the Upper West Side high rise.

The usual stars will be joined by Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer, who are set to make brief appearances as guests on the series. They will be joined by Andrea Martin and a young up-and-coming star Zoe Colletti, as well as Shirley MacLaine.

1) Amy Schumer

Famous standup comedian Amy Schumer will reportedly appear as a guest star on Only Murders in the Building, but her role has not been disclosed yet. Schumer ventured into comedy in the early 2000s and went on to appear as a contestant on NBC's reality competition series Last Comic Standing in 2007.

She is also the creator, co-producer, co-writer and star of the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer. Schumer also co-hosted the 2022 Oscars.

2) Cara Delevingne

Schumer will be joined by Cara Delevingne, who will play Alice, a high-class art world insider who becomes entangled in the murder mystery. Delevingne is an English model, actress and singer who won the Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

She took up an acting career with a minor role in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina by Joe Wright, but her most notable roles include playing Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns (2015), the Enchantress in Suicide Squad (2016), and Laureline in Luc Besson's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).

Catch Only Murders in the Building coming to Hulu on June 28.

Edited by R. Elahi