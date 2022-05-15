Who killed Melba Lott and where are they now? Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed digs deep into the violent murder case

Exhumed: Serial Killer Revealed, Oxygen's incredibly captivating and thoughtful true-crime thriller, has returned for Season 2, with Episode 3 due to premiere on May 15 (Sunday) 2022.

Episode 3 will chronicle the spine-chilling murder case of a 42 year old Victoria woman named Melba Lott who was found dead in her apartment on the 8th of March, 2006. A 2008 autopsy reportedly proved that she was fatally beaten and stabbed in the face.

According to reports, three individuals, two men and one woman have been found guilty till now for the cold-blooded murder of Melba Lott.

Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed is a much-watched true-crime show that closely explores jaw-dropping cases where brand new discoveries turn the case almost upside-down. The official description of Episode 3 titled Murder in the Details says:

"A new mother is discovered dead in her apartment and her death is ruled an accident, but when a new investigator digs deeper into the evidence, only an exhumation can prove the truth."

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out about the alleged cold-blooded murderers of Melba Lott, before Episode 3 premiers on Oxygen.

Know all about the murderers of Melba Lott ahead of Episode 3

How many people were reportedly connected to the 2006 Melba Lott murder case and where are they now?

Exhumed: Killer Revealed is all set to explore the heartbreaking murder case of a 42 year old new mother, Melba Lott.

When Melba Lott's dead body was discovered in her Victoria apartment in 2006, it was submitted for its first autopsy, which purportedly revealed that she died of a drug overdose. Dr. Elizabeth Peacock is said to have performed the first autopsy.

However, in 2008, a second autopsy was reportedly performed by Dr. David Dolinak. According to the results, Lott was in fact brutally beaten and stabbed, which led to her tragic death.

Reportedly, three people, including Lott's boyfriend at the time Bruce Hughes, another man named Stanford Harvey and a woman named Amanda Jo Walters, have reportedly been convicted and sentenced for the murder of Melba Lott till now.

Allegedly, Bruce Hughes was the one who beat and stabbed Lott to a dreadful death. Stanford Harvey was reportedly accused and sentenced for egging on Bruce Hughes as he beat and stabbed her, while Amanda Jo Walters was accused of playing a significant part in the murder of Lott.

Reportedly, Bruce Hughes received life in prison, while Stanford Harvey received 45 years of prison time and Amanda Jo Walters received 20 years in prison for the murder of Melba Lott.

The Victoria County Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Jonah Stallings, exclaimed:

"I think justice was served today,...Now they are all in prison and I think that's appropriate." (Via Victoria Advocate)

Melba Lott's brother said in an interview:

"It didn't get any easier,...But I knew I had to be there and tell the jury about my sister. About who she really was....Bruce Hughes got the most time, which he deserved. Stanford Harvey could have gotten more time, but at least he's locked up. And Amanda is paying, too, for her part,...Drugs are destroying people's lives and their families. Dope is bad in Victoria." (Via Victoria Advocate)

Don't forget to catch Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 Episode 3, premiering this May 15 (Sunday), 2022, exclusively on Oxygen.

