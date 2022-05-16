What time will Katt Williams: World War III air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Katt WIlliams: World War III, a new and original comedy special from Williams, will premiere on Netflix on May 17 at 3:00 AM ET.

The acclaimed comedian is returning to Netflix for the first time since hosting Great America in 2018.

The renowned comedian will deeply explore the subject of conspiracy theories in this new stand-up, delivering a realistic but humorous critique of some of the most bizarre and alarmingly prevalent theories. His World War III Tour, which included a stop at the Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas in January 2022, served as the backdrop for the stand-up special.

Netflix is a Joke recently announced a stand-up comedy special by legendary comedian Katt Williams titled Katt Williams: World War III, to premiere on May 17, 2022.

The stand-up comedy special is described as follows in a Netflix teaser:

"In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend & Emmy Award winner, Katt Williams, returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special World War III."

Williams served as director and executive producer with Brian Alden, Brian Volk-Weiss, and Cisco Henson while working on World War III, which was shot in January 2022 at the Dolby Theatre Live in Las Vegas.

Throughout the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival on May 5, Arsenio Hall conducted an interview with Katt Williams, and the two comedians had a good time joking back and forth throughout the conversation.

Following a chance encounter with Prince at the age of 12, Williams revealed to Hall that the late singer was a major inspiration for him and that he spent five years as a rapper before turning to comedy:

"I met Prince when I was 12. I knew him my whole life. He was like the guiding force for me. The reason I have high self-esteem was because of him. He was a high thinker and a guy that was always 30 steps ahead of whatever the curve was."

Hall also pointed out that Williams is seldom seen doing standup at comedy clubs, to which the latter replied, saying:

"I didn’t get any shortcuts. So, for the first 10-15 years I had to do what every stand-up has to do and go to the club and work out your material,” he said. “I don’t do any practicing in clubs."

More about Katt Williams as a comedian and actor

The legendary comedian began his career in stand-up comedy in 1999 and produced his debut special, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play, in 2006. That same year, he also produced The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1, for HBO. Throughout his career, Williams has authored a total of ten stand-up comedy specials, with World War III serving as the eleventh in his collection.

In terms of acting, he has featured in films such as Friday After Next and the Scary Movie trilogy, as well as voicing The Boondocks on many occasions. His role in the FX series Atlanta even earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Katt Williams: World War III will premiere this Tuesday, on May 17 at 3:00 AM ET.

