What's releasing on Netflix this week? List of shows to air from May 9 to 15, 2022

Netflix is all set to bring on a long list of intriguing shows this week of May. Over the years, the streaming service has provided the audience with some of the most amazing shows to binge-watch. Naturally, fans are quite excited about its upcoming new releases.

This week's enthralling list of new releases on Netflix entails Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War, 42 Days of Darkness, Workin' Moms Season 6, Brotherhood, The Getaway King, Our Father, Operation Mincemeat, Maverix, Bling Empire, Savage Beauty, and a few others.

Upcoming Netflix shows dropping May 9 - 15

1) Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War is an upcoming brand new Netflix Original anime movie set to make its debut on the 9th of May, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Michihito Fujii has served as the director of the anime movie.

The official synopsis of the anime movie that was also released with the trailer says:

"Season one of the Netflix Series “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” will be reborn as a feature-length theatrical animation complete with new scenes and a full re-color grading of all shots. Taking the helm is Michihito Fujii, the director of live-action films such as the six Japan Academy Prize-nominated work “The Journalist,” and “A Family." (Via Netflix Anime)

It is safe to say that Netflix is taking a bold step by reimagining its quite controversial Season 1 of the Ghost in the Shell anime series. Since the trailer for the movie was released by Netflix, it has already begun to create a lot of buzz among fans.

2) Workin' Moms Season 6

Workin' Moms, one of the most popular comedy shows, is finally making a return with Season 6 this May 10, 2022, on the popular streaming service Netflix.

Season 6 of the Canadian sitcom, starring Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster, Dani Kind as Anne Carlson, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthews and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell, will take forward the story of the hardships of working mothers.

The synopsis of Season 6 of the series writes:

"Back for season six, WORKIN’ MOMS re-examines friendships, demanding careers, motherhood and marriage." (Via CBC Comedy)

By the looks of the trailer, it seems like Season 6 will be a hilariously emotional rollercoaster ride.

3) 42 Days of Darkness

Brace yourselves as the streaming service is all set to bring a brand new and astounding Spanish crime-thriller series titled 42 Days of Darkness. Even more intriguing is that the series has reportedly been gleaned from a true story. The original title of the series is 42 Días en la Oscuridad.

The crime-thriller drama series will make its arrival this May 11, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The official description of the Spanish thriller series says:

"A Woman's Struggle to Find the Whereabouts of her Missing Sister. This Will Have to Fight Against the Negligence of the Institutions, The Prejudices of Loneliness and The Harassment of the Media."

By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the series will be extremely mindful and arresting.

Operation Mincemeat, Our Father, Savage Beauty and some other movies and shows arriving this May on Netflix (Image Via IMDb/Netflix/IMDb)

Other absorbing Netflix shows and movies releasing between May 9 - 15

Brotherhood Season 2: May 11, 2022

The Getaway King: May 11, 2022

Operation Mincemeat: May 15, 2022

Our Father: May 11, 2022

Maverix: May 12, 2022

Savage Beauty: May 12, 2022

Bling Empire Season 2: May 13, 2022

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: May 13, 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer: May 13, 2022

New Heights: May 13, 2022

Senior Year: May 13, 2022

Catch these new shows and movies exclusively on Netflix.

