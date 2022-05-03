What time will Summertime season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about Netflix's Italian series

Summertime, the fan-favorite Italian romantic drama series, is all set to make a return with Season 3, this May 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The series has been gleaned from Federico Moccia's celebrated book Three Meters Above the Sky.

Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli have served as the developers of the series, while Francesco Lagi and Lorenzo Sportiello have served as the directors. Taking place in a small town on the Adriatic coast of Cesenatico, the series tells the story of a girl named Summer and her romantic life.

The series stars actress Rebecca Coco Edogamhe as the lead character, Summer Bennati. Apart from her, the series also features Ludovico Tersigni, Andrea Lattanzi, Amanda Campana, Giovanni Maini and several others.

Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the third and final season of the romantic drama series. Without further delay, let's learn all about the Italian drama show's Season 3, ahead of its premiere.

Know all about Summertime season 3

What is the release date and time of Summertime season 3?

Season 3 of the Italian romance drama series is all set to make its debut on May 4 (Wednesday), at 3:00 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Since the release of its trailer, fans of the show have been quite excited to see what the romantic drama series has in store for them in its upcoming brand new season.

How's the trailer looking?

The trailer for Season 3 of the romantic drama series was released by Netflix on April 21, 2022. It appears to be a vibrant and colorful season with more emotional drama and complex romantic nuances.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also released a synopsis of Season 3, which says:

"Are you ready for one last comeback on the shores of Cesenatico? In the third season, the protagonists of Summertime will have to make some pretty difficult choices... As they struggle to understand who they really want to be."

What can be expected from Season 3?

From the look of the trailer and the synopsis, it looks like it is going to be an emotionally heavy ride.

The upcoming season will witness different aspects of the relationship between Summer and Ale as it grows even stronger with time. The audience can also expect to learn about the survival of Lola and how things change between Summer and Sophia.

Who are the Season 3 cast members?

Along with actress Rebecca Coco Edogamhe as Summer, the cast list for Season 3 includes Ludovico Tersigni as Alessandro "Ale" Alba, Andrea Lattanzi as Dario, Amanda Campana as Sofia, Giovanni Maini as Edo, Thony as Isabella, Amparo Pinero as Lola, Alberto Boubakar Malanchino as Antony Bennati, and Stefano Fregni as Piero.

Don't forget to catch Summertime Season 3, arriving this May 4 (Wednesday), at 3 a.m. ET, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

