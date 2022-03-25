Bridgerton Season 2 review: Netflix's hit drama series returns with a new romance and scandalous gossip

Bridgerton has returned for Season 2 after generating a stir with its first season, with the chore of refining a new diamond and staging yet another great love story. The series remains vibrant and enjoyable despite the absence of the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), albeit perhaps a little less worthy of Lady Whistledown's gossip in this newest edition.

On Friday, March 25, season 2 of the hit series debuted on Netflix, and viewers are eager to see what the Bridgerton siblings have in store for everyone. Anthony, Benedict, Francesca, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Gregory, and Hyacinth star in the series, which follows their love and lives in London. Numerous fans and supporters flocked to social media to share their viewpoints:

The second season returns with eight new episodes set in London, as yet another debutante season kicks in with Queen Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) hunt for a new Diamond for the season.

The new season is noteworthy because it adds a new dimension to Julia Quinn's books by instituting the Indian-American heroines Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). This tie-in will almost certainly magnify the show's already massive fan base.

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma spark a new and passionate romance

Since Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's novel series, each season will focus on the love struggles of a particular Bridgerton sibling, expanding the scope and giving the ensemble more to accomplish.

Season two focuses on eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is still the obstinate viscount of the house, trying to keep the estate in harmony in honor of his late father.

With the burden of carrying on the family name, he approaches this new social season with all the practicality he thinks he needs: Find a nice woman with sufficient wealth, compassion, and intelligence to care for any future offspring, and marry her. This is when he meets Kate, who recently returned to England with her younger sister, Edwina, and their mother (Shelley Conn).

Kate, like Anthony, has put all of her attention towards supporting her family, in this instance by obtaining the best marriage for her sister, with little regard for her own marriage or love. Her scorching connection with Anthony perplexes them both from their first interaction.

Aside from this central romance, Season 2 has plenty of other flames on fire, starting with Lady Whistledown. The mysterious gossipmonger (who was revealed at the end of season 1 as Penelope Featherington) has upset the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) to the point where a quest to uncover her has been launched, creating issues for Pen as a result.

Fans also learn that Anthony is not the only Bridgerton whose scandals become the Ton's talk. Eloise, who also enters society as a debutante, has rebellious plans of her own against her mother's wishes. Their family becomes the talk of the town after Anthony's broken engagement and Eloise's secret meetings with a commoner, Theo.

The schemes of Penelope's deceitful mother, Lady Portia (Polly Walker), and Jack Featherington add to the theatrics of the season. Overall, all's well that ends well because Anthony and Kate are not only happily married, but the season concludes with his entire family happily playing a game of Pall Mall.

Combining the finest elements of a deftly crafted modern drama and Jane Austen's classics, the show has turned into an interesting version of high school history books.

On the good side for Netflix, the show returns as a well-known brand, along with all the publicity that is involved. Bridgerton Season 2 is now available on Netflix.

