Bridgerton Season 2 ending explained: Do Anthony and Kate find a happy ending?

Bridgerton Season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix, wowing viewers with its dazzling gowns, magnificent balls, majestic castles, and plentitude drama and gossip, which surpasses its first season.

This season's emphasis shifts away from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) to the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Ever since his father's death, Anthony has believed that it is his responsibility to find the most suitable bride, which he aims to achieve by openly announcing his desire to get married.

Regardless of Daphne's blessing that she so convenietly offered at the beginning of the season, Viscount finds himself in quite a rutt. Events take a complicated turn when he sets his sights on the Ton's newest debutante, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but ends up falling in love with her elder sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The audience was also given a theatrics display with Lady Whistledown's secret identity at the toss, Eloise entering the debutante season, and the arrival of Jack Featherington to swindle the ton off their funds.

Even so, fans are most excited to see the latest debutantes and Viscount playing the field in search of a perfect match.

Do Anthony and Kate find a happy ending in Bridgerton Season 2?

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton agreeing to disagree at Lady Danbury's ball (Image via @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)

The second season comes as a surprise to all the fans who have read the novel when Anthony proposes to Edwina despite having strong feelings for Kate. However, Edwina learns about Anthony's true feelings for her sister after making it all the way to the altar with the Viscount.

Although Edwina chooses to call off the engagement and Anthony and Kate exchange a passionate kiss, the two lovers are still not ready to accept the events upon which their romance escalated.

Anthony and Kate continue to tip-toe around their sentiments until the last two episodes when they ultimately yield to some of their desires. Unfortunately, his plan to propose goes awry when Kate falls off her horse during a rainstorm and has a head injury that keeps her out for days.

Anthony contacts Kate after she heals, with the intention of proposing to her, but she rejects him, claiming that her goal was always to return to India and work as a governess.

In the climax, Kate and Anthony share a dance during the ball, which draws everyone's attention. People believe Kate was to blame for Anthony and Edwina's wedding cancelation, but the Queen claims it was her decision.

Despite denying their emotions to each other throughout the season, Anthony and Kate confess their love in the finale and eventually get married.

In the concluding scene of the season, Anthony and Kate join the Bridgerton family at Aubery Hall for a game of Pall Mall, a throwback to earlier in the season. The newlyweds are seen head-over-heels in love as the season finishes with a breathtaking shot of the couple.

What happens to Lady Whistledown?

Earlier in the season, Madame Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) uncovers that Lady Whistledown is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), but it is not until the conclusion when another learns the truth.

Lady Whistledown aka Penelope Featherington finds herself in the midst of chaos when her best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), finds out about her darkest secret. Eloise sneaks into Penelope's room to verify her suspicions. Consequently, the two have a disagreement, but Penelope seems unfazed.

Just as Lady Whistledown's career seems to be going down the drain, she picks up her quill and starts writing, informing Ton that she will be back. As the scene proceeds, the narration that was being done by Penelope herself switches its tone, hinting at the gossipmonger's possible return.

The most-awaited season 2 of Netflix's hit Regency era series Bridgerton is now available for everyone to stream on the platform.

Edited by Saman