Bridgerton Season 2 cast list: Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and others star in Netflix series

Bridgerton, following a successful first season, is returning for a second season, which will premiere on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

This new season of the historical drama will adapt to Julia Quinn's second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, after dealing with Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) turbulent love affair with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Now that Anthony has taken center stage, who else will be back for the upcoming season? Find out as we take a closer look at the varied cast of the Netflix show.

Who's in the cast of Bridgerton Season 2?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Stuart Bailey is an actor from the United Kingdom. He won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019 for his performance as Jamie in the 2018 West End revival of Company. Broadchurch (ITV), Leonardo (CBBC), W1A (BBC Two), and Campus (Channel 4), are just a few of his television credits.

Anthony will take over as the protagonist in the second season of the show. After his breakup with Rosso in Season 1, he is determined to find himself a wife. This search will lead him to Kate Sharma, and their romance will be the focus of season 2.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Simone Ashley, aka Simone Ashwini Pillai, is a highly recognized British actress, famous for her role as Olivia Hanan, in Netflix's Sex Education.

Kate Sharma is based on Julia Quinn's second novel of the same series. When she was announced as part of the ensemble, Netflix defined Simone Ashley's character as a:

"clever, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included"

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Charithra Surya Chandran is a British actress who starred as Sabina Pleasance in Alex Rider, an IMDb TV original series.

Kate's younger sister, Edwina Sharma, has just arrived in London from India with her sister. She'll play a crucial role in Anthony and Kate's burgeoning romance, as Anthony begins by courting Edwina first. Anthony develops an interest in Kate, only when the latter tries to prevent Edwina and him from starting a relationship.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Phoebe Harriet Dynevor is an English actress who started her career as a child actress in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road. She went on to make recurring appearances on the BBC show Prisoners' Wives and Dickensian, as well as a prominent role in the crime thriller Snatch.

Daphne will continue to be a part of the show even if her love story is over, and her now-husband Simon Basset will not be featured in the second season. She will now be assisting her brother, Anthony, in navigating the season as he looks for a bride.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Nicola Mary Coughlan is a film and television actress from Ireland. She played the role of Clare Devlin in Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls.

Penelope will undoubtedly play an important role in the cast, following the shocking revelation in the finale of season one, that she is none other than gossip queen Lady Whistledown.

The second season will also reunite original cast members Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and many more.

Bridgerton returns with its second season on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

Edited by Khushi Singh