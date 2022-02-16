Who is Charithra Chandran? Meet the Indian-origin star who plays Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2

As Netflix revealed, the release date for Bridgerton season 2, Regé-Jean Page's departure broke countless hearts. But, like you, we've seen a lot of new faces this season, and an Indian face caught our eye.

Meet Charithra Chandran, who will play Edwina Sharma in the drama. Season 2 will focus on Anthony, the eldest sibling, and will be based on the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton trilogy. The Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, will be in the spotlight this season.

Charithra Chandran and her role in Bridgerton Season 2

Who exactly is Chandran?

Charithra Chandran, a 24-year-old British actress of Indian descent, is the next big thing. She is grounded in her Indian and Tamil cultures.

Chandran studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics for her bachelor's degree at Oxford University. She enjoys Bollywood dancing, badminton, and comedy in addition to acting.

Where has Chandran been seen before?

Charithra stars as Sabina Pleasance in Alex Rider season 2, a British spy thriller that launched on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in a number of countries on December 3.

She also played Stella in the TV show Pillow Talk.

Charithra is new to the world of television and entertainment. However, with the release of Bridgerton season 2, she will quickly become a household name.

Chandran's acting debut

Charithra may be a newcomer to the entertainment industry, but she is no stranger to the stage. She's a National Youth Theatre-trained artist. Charithra has always had a penchant for the arts and has demonstrated her classical dancing abilities on numerous occasions throughout her life.

While still in college, she began her career as a theater performer by playing the lead role in Medea at the Keble O'Reilly Theater. She appeared in plays such as House of Bernarda Alba and Drunken Enough to Say I Love You, among others.

Charithra spoke to Wion about her career, including how she transitioned from theater to commercial acting. She said,

"I feel I’m very lucky that in both the shows that I’m in, a lot of the actors have strong theatre backgrounds. That training is quite notable when people have that kind of background and it reflects in the way that they operate and approach a script. But ultimately, what I learned from all the amazing actors that I’ve worked with is that you just need to be prepared."

Her role in Bridgerton season 2

The second season's plot will, and predictably so, concentrate around Anthony's love life, which will include two sisters, Edwina and Kate Sharma.

Edwina, based on Edwina Sheffield in the books, will be played by Chandran, and her older sister Kate will be played by Simone Ashley.

According to the story, Anthony, who is looking to settle down, sets his sights on Edwina, but due to the Viscount's reputation, Kate is determined to put a stop to their budding relationship.

In true Bridgerton fashion, however, Kate and Anthony's dislike for one another quickly blossoms into passion and romance.

Bridgerton returns with its second season on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

