How to watch 'Alex Rider' Season 2? Release date, trailer, and more

IMDb TV has revealed a new trailer for Alex Rider season 2, the action spy series, along with the announcement of its premiere date. It is set to return on December 3, 2021. The story follows the life of the titular character, Alex Rider, a teenager who has unknowingly been trained to be a spy from a young age.

The series began as a spy novel series written by British author Anthony Horowitz in 2000. With 13 books published till now, the series continues. It has been adapted to the screen by Guy Burt. The first season of the television series premiered in June 2020. The upcoming season will be adapting the fourth book in the series, Eagle Strike.

Watch the trailer of 'Alex Rider'

The second season picks up with Alex being shaken by the events that occurred in the first season, which is shown throughout the brand new trailer. He desperately tries to return to a normal life. However, when his close friend's father is attacked, he is pulled back into the world of espionage again as he goes face-to-face with the tech billionaire Damian Cray.

With the help of his guardian Jack, and trusted friend Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions. The answer to everything is locked within Cray’s latest product, the video game 'Feathered Serpent.'

Where to watch 'Alex Rider'

In the US, Alex Rider can be watched on IMDb TV, a free ad-supported streaming channel that can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video, using either the Prime Video app or a web browser, without any subscription needed.

Prime Video has streaming rights to Alex Rider in the UK, Canada, and Australia, so a Prime subscription is required. Otherwise, it can also be purchased from Apple TV. It will be made available from December 3, 2021.

The new season of Alex Rider is expected to have eight episodes. The first season of the action series is available to watch on Amazon Prime for a recap. Don't miss the new action-packed season of the spy series Alex Rider coming on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV this December.

