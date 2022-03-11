×
Create
Notifications

What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? Star's act in Bridgerton 2 trailer leaves internet in awe

Simone Ashley is all set to star in the new season of Bridgerton (Image via Reddit)
Simone Ashley is all set to star in the new season of Bridgerton (Image via Reddit)
Sneha Haldar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Feature

Simone Ashley is reportedly going to be the new star of Bridgerton season 2 where the actress will appear as Kate Sharma. News of the British actress' joining as one of the stars in the upcoming season of the Regency era period drama has taken the internet by storm, sparking curiosity about the new actress.

The second season of Bridgerton will be all about the new romance between the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, and Kate Sharma, who will be played by Simone. Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Anthony.

Ashley is undoubtedly the new star of Bridgerton's second season. Her powerful and engaging performance in the trailer is just a glimpse of what the actress has in store for viewers. The internet is in awe of the Sex Education star's performance in the Bridgerton trailer.

Twitter is bursting with fans sharing their favorite Kate moments from the trailer. The tension between Kate and Anthony as their hands almost touched in a scene in the trailer has fans going berserk. There were even jokes going around that they got the most transparent shirt for Anthony for maximum effect for the scene where he falls into a lake.

now these are the type of scenes that get to me !! #Bridgerton https://t.co/xpJx48PZqI
THEY DID THE LIBRARY SCENE SKSKSHWHWBSUS WHHA#bridgerton https://t.co/4Wm9FMJEjJ

The trailer has dropped hints about an enemy-to-lovers plotline for Anthony and Kate and the fans cannot keep calm.

kathony created enemies to lovers https://t.co/TGzkQ83KBW
✨COVER QUEEN✨Simone is the first global cover star of 2022 for @glamourmag 👸🏾🔥📸: Leeor Wild #SimoneAshley #KateSharma #Bridgerton https://t.co/W8QIreV9hR

What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? All about the new Bridgerton star

Introducing our first global cover star of 2022, #SimoneAshley! ✨ From #SexEducation to the newest leading lady of #Bridgerton, #SimoneAshley is ready. So how is she handling this major life change? Click here to find out ➡️glmr.co/7jCSaG2 https://t.co/KBEhuFk1Rh

Simone Ashley is a British actress of Indian origin with a Tamil background. She is famous for playing the role of Olivia Hanan, one of The Untouchables in the Netflix hit series Sex Education. While Ashley has been acting for a few years now, she has opened up about how her traditional Indian family was not very sure about her pursuing a career in acting. In an interview with Veylex, she said,

"They still find it quite scary and unsettling. There is no crystal ball, no security, no guarantee. Which can be a parent's worst nightmare. But they know I'm a smart lady. You can't spend your life going with what your parents want, or your friends, teachers, lovers want."

Despite her parents' concerns regarding the uncertain path of building an acting career, Simone has emerged to be quite popular and successful. In the same interview, she continued talking about it, saying,

"You have to be your own hero and just go with your gut. My parents are incredibly protective over me, and sometimes I found it quite stifling. It made me want to escape and do things my own way. I've always been a bit rebellious in that sense."
Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Simone Ashley in her new role in Bridgerton, which is set to release on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी