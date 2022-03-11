What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? Star's act in Bridgerton 2 trailer leaves internet in awe

Simone Ashley is reportedly going to be the new star of Bridgerton season 2 where the actress will appear as Kate Sharma. News of the British actress' joining as one of the stars in the upcoming season of the Regency era period drama has taken the internet by storm, sparking curiosity about the new actress.

The second season of Bridgerton will be all about the new romance between the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, and Kate Sharma, who will be played by Simone. Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Anthony.

Ashley is undoubtedly the new star of Bridgerton's second season. Her powerful and engaging performance in the trailer is just a glimpse of what the actress has in store for viewers. The internet is in awe of the Sex Education star's performance in the Bridgerton trailer.

Twitter is bursting with fans sharing their favorite Kate moments from the trailer. The tension between Kate and Anthony as their hands almost touched in a scene in the trailer has fans going berserk. There were even jokes going around that they got the most transparent shirt for Anthony for maximum effect for the scene where he falls into a lake.

jess @herongraystcirs now these are the type of scenes that get to me !! #Bridgerton now these are the type of scenes that get to me !! #Bridgerton https://t.co/xpJx48PZqI

The trailer has dropped hints about an enemy-to-lovers plotline for Anthony and Kate and the fans cannot keep calm.

What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? All about the new Bridgerton star

Simone Ashley is a British actress of Indian origin with a Tamil background. She is famous for playing the role of Olivia Hanan, one of The Untouchables in the Netflix hit series Sex Education. While Ashley has been acting for a few years now, she has opened up about how her traditional Indian family was not very sure about her pursuing a career in acting. In an interview with Veylex, she said,

"They still find it quite scary and unsettling. There is no crystal ball, no security, no guarantee. Which can be a parent's worst nightmare. But they know I'm a smart lady. You can't spend your life going with what your parents want, or your friends, teachers, lovers want."

Despite her parents' concerns regarding the uncertain path of building an acting career, Simone has emerged to be quite popular and successful. In the same interview, she continued talking about it, saying,

"You have to be your own hero and just go with your gut. My parents are incredibly protective over me, and sometimes I found it quite stifling. It made me want to escape and do things my own way. I've always been a bit rebellious in that sense."

Catch Simone Ashley in her new role in Bridgerton, which is set to release on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

