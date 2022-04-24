Heartstopper Season 1 ending explained: Is Nick ready to reveal his identity to the world?

Heartstopper, the highly anticipated coming-of-age romantic drama series, finally made its arrival and it looks like it's melting hearts everywhere. Gleaned from the graphic novel Heartstopper written by Alice Oseman, Season 1 of the series premiered this April 22, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Since its debut, without a shred of doubt, the series has already become a fan-favorite and it has been getting the kind of positive responses from both critics and viewers it truly deserves.

The eight-episode Season 1 of the series depicts the story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, coming into each other's lives and falling in love in the most heart-warming and captivating way possible. With zillions of obstacles coming their way, will the two young souls be able to live as their most authentic selves?

Find out here, as we take a closer look at how this gripping story unfolds at the end.

The ending of Heartstopper Season 1 explained

How did it turn out for Charlie and Nick?

Throughout Season 1 of Heartstopper, viewers witness Charlie and Nick becoming close friends and eventually falling for each other in an intense manner despite all the bullying, self-doubt, emotional turmoil and uncertainty.

The oozing chemistry between the two lovers is undeniably inspiring and alluring, and viewers are be bound to root for the young lovers.

The season 1 finale of the romantic drama series sees Nick rattlingly looking for Charlie during the much-anticipated rugby match on the sidelines as he thinks that Charlie will not be there.

But when Nick sees Charlie standing there in front of everyone, he leaves the game and rushes to be with him. The young lovers hold each other's hands and walk off as the whole school watches them.

The school hallway then sees Nick begging Charlie not to give up on them. And then happens what everyone was desperately waiting for. The young lovers officially kiss and finally make up. It is undoubtedly one of the most heart-melting scenes of the Netflix series.

Will Nick reveal his true identity to everyone?

In the very last moments of Season 1 of Heartstopper, Nick is seen taking Charlie out on a beautiful date to the seashore, where both the young lovers are seen admitting their true feelings for one another and confirming that they are now boyfriends.

During the scene, Nick eventually discloses that he has plans to come out to his family and close ones as bisexual, although he does not want to create a huge buzz regarding it. He further explains that he does not want them to be a secret any longer.

After returning home from their ever-so-satisfying date, an extremely anxious Nick is seen approaching his mother to reveal everything to her. The audience is left with the most delightful feeling as the finale episode winds up with Nick's mother bestowing her complete support as Nick begins this brand new chapter of his life as a bisexual young man.

Heartstopper Season 1 started streaming on Netflix from the April 22, 2022. And you definitely don't want to miss it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan