Netflix March 2022 releases: 4 series that cannot be missed

In March, Netflix is bringing a plethora of TV shows that cannot be missed out on. Here is a list of some of those shows.

1) Bridgerton (Season 2)

Bridgerton is a popular period drama on Netflix. The show kicked off in December 2020, and won the hearts of viewers with its storyline and overall performance. Season 2 of the show will air this March, and those who have watched the previous season are already looking forward to it.

The series has its plot rooted in England during the Regency era. In season one, it is shown how a group of eight siblings from the influential and powerful Bridgerton family make several attempts to find love. Season 2 will kick off exactly where the previous season ended and it is expected fans will love watching the incidents that follow.

2) Worst Roommate Ever

Netflix is back with yet another crime documentary, Worst Roommate Ever. The first season starts streaming from March 1 and is reported to showcase real-life situations where people who have rented out their living space have landed in deep trouble.

The season will cover the stories of psychopaths, con artists, serial killers, etc., and how they managed to enter a normal household and turn things upside down.

3) Pieces of Her

Another new TV show that Netflix is going to stream from March is Pieces of Her. The storyline is expected to revolve around a woman who collects pieces of her mother's past, only to find herself the victim of hidden threats.

The show is based on Karin Slaughter's thriller novel Pieces of Her. It is directed by Minkie Spiro and will star Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote and more.

4) Transformers: BotBots

The OTT platform caters to the need for an audience from all age groups, and next month Netflix plans to release a brand new animated comedy series for kids called Transformers: BotBots.

The show will revolve around some everyday housekeeping objects that come to life after dark and play inside the mall. The first season will comprise of ten episodes, each being 22 minutes long. Kids will indeed have a gala time watching the activities of the botbots.

Edited by Gunjan