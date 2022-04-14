10 LGBT K-pop idols: Holland, MRSHLL, Aquinas, and more

Embracing one's sexuality is a step towards loving oneself. LGBT K-pop idols are a sensitive subject. The Korean audience is not fully welcoming of different sexualities, but the newer generation is slowly warming up to the change.

Here's a list of 10 K-pop idols that have come out as LGBTQIA+.

1) Holland

Holland, whose real name is Go Tae-seob, was a part of an agency before his debut in 2018. Since the company was against him coming out as gay, he decided to debut as an independent artist. He picked the name 'Holland' for the country Netherlands for its positive progression in regards to LGBTQIA+ rights.

As an LGBT K-pop idol, Holland received a lot of love internationally. His home country was reluctant to accept him, but they are slowly warming up. His music videos have been a window into Holland's thoughts and message as an openly gay K-pop idol.

2) MRSHLL (Marshall Bang)

Marshall Bang, professionally known as MRSHLL, is a Korean-American singer and producer. He is known for his R&B music. He came out as gay in 2015 in an interview with Time Out magazine. MRSHLL has been subject to the discrimination that comes with the stereotypes, but he is optimistic about the positive changes taking shape in the society.

3) Aquinas (Kang Min Soo)

Kang Min-soo, aka Aquinas, rose to popularity after appearing on the shows Show Me The Money in 2016 and High School Rapper in 2019. Two years after the show, he came out as bisexual.

Aquinas took to Instagram to reveal his sexuality. He shared a photo of the bisexual flag with "I am bisexual" written in Korean and English. In an interview shortly after, he expressed his frustration at having to hide his sexual identity all this time. The LGBT K-pop idol has shown great perseverance and strength in his journey so far.

4) Som Hein

Som Hein was an 'ulzzang' (a famous internet personality) before debuting as a K-pop idol. She participated in MNET's Idol School but had to drop out due to health issues.

She debuted as a K-pop idol in 2019. Shortly after, she came out as bisexual. Som Hein also announced about being in a relationship with a girl. In 2020, it was reported that they had parted ways.

5) Jiae (Wassup)

Kim Ji-ae, popularly known as Jiae, is a former member of the girl group Wassup. In 2020, the K-pop idol came out as bisexual. She took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with her girlfriend.

She received both positive and negative comments from the fans. The LGBT K-pop idol then later again took to the social media platform and bashed the naysayers for their reactions.

6) Jo Kwon

Jo Kwon is a member of the K-pop boy group 2AM. He has adapted genderless as his identity, calling it his 'weapon' as well. He has been appreciated for being vocal about gender and sexual identity.

7) Navinci (Minsung)

Former TOPP DOGG member Kim Minsung, also known as Hansol, came out as asexual in one of his Instagram lives in 2017. He left the group the same year.

The LGBT K-pop idol announced that he is not attracted to any gender nor does physical intimacy interest him. He revealed during his Instagram live: "I don't like anyone. I like myself." He has now adapted the stage name 'Navinci'.

8) Choi Hanbit

Choi Hanbit debuted with the girl group MERCURY in 2016. Hanbit is a transgender model. She had an operation in 2006, which helped her achieve a complete transformation from male to female gender.

The group has since been rumored to have disbanded. The former LGBT K-pop idol has continued her career as a professional model. She also appeared on shows like Korea's Next Top Model.

9) Seungho, B.Nish and Hyeongseong

Seungho and B.Nish of the boy group D.I.P. publicly announced that they were in a relationship even before their debut in 2016. The two K-pop idols have been vocal about their affection and have also shared pictures on social media.

Their relationship had caused quite a stir as well. The group's leader Hyeongseong's confession that he liked both men and women also raised a few eyebrows back then.

10) LIONESSES

LIONESSES is the first openly LGBTQIA+ K-pop boy group. The group debuted in 2021. Their debut single was a song expressing life, hatred, coming out as LGBT, and even facing homophobia.

Only one of the four members has shown their face. The other three members wear black and white masks adorned with gold motifs. They aim to be "a lighthouse" for LGBT youth in South Korea.

Even as the audience is accepting idols from the LGBTQIA+ community, the process is slow. LGBT K-pop idols still have to face homophobia, death threats, and hatred.

But these LGBT K-pop idols have shown strength and come out to the world despite incessant objections and constant hurdles. Their journey and experiences serve as a support and inspiration for the millions of youths out there to be accepting of themselves and their sexualities.

Korean celebrities like Hong Seok-cheon, trot singer Kwon Do-woon, and KilliAN have been honest about their experiences. They shared their struggles and grievances to shed light on the real situation. With the changing times, one can continue to hope that societies worldwide will become more tolerant and accepting of all views and orientations.

