5 male K-pop idols that turn 30 in 2022

K-pop fans and idols have something special to look forward to, as the arrival of the new year signals the arrival of yet another birthday to celebrate.

Turning a year older can be an anxious affair for many, but K-pop idols manage to pull the act off as gracefully as possible. This list will talk about those K-pop idols that have stayed in the public eye for years, long enough to celebrate a large milestone in their lives - turning 30 years old.

Which male K-pop idols turn 30 in 2022?

1) WINNER Hoony

Lee Seung Hoon, or Hoony, was born on January 11, 1992. He is a member of YG Entertainment's four-member K-pop group WINNER, who released their debut album in 2014.

Seung Hoon grew up in Busan, South Korea, before moving to Seoul in order to pursue his dream of becoming a performer. He enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory service on April 16, 2020, and will be returning in late December 2021 or early 2022.

2) VIXX Ken

Ken, real name Lee Jae Hwan, is a member of the five-member K-pop group VIXX under Jellyfish Entertainment. He was born on April 6, 1992.

The K-pop singer was born in the Jayang-dong neighborhood of Seoul. He trained for just five months before debuting with the rest of VIXX in 2012. Ken enlisted in the military on July 6, 2020, and will be returning sometime in early 2022.

3) EXO Baekhyun

Baekhyun, or Byun Baek Hyun, was born on May 6, 1992, in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is a vocalist for the nine-member K-pop group EXO, under SM Entertainment.

Along with Baekhyun, his fellow EXO members Chanyeol and Chen were also born in 1992. The K-pop idol is currently serving his enlistment period as he went in on May 6, 2021. Accordingly, his discharge date is expected to be February 5, 2023.

4) Monsta X Shownu

Son Hyun Woo, commonly referred to by his stage name Shownu, is a Seoul-origin K-pop idol. He was born on June 18, 1992, and is currently a singer for Starship Entertainment's six-member group Monsta X.

Prior to his start as an idol in Monsta X, Shownu worked as a back-up dancer for solo artist Lee Hyori and starred in music videos for D-Unit and Bestie. Shownu is currently serving his mandatory enlistment period as a public service worker. He started his service on July 22, 2021, and will presumably be discharged in 2023.

5) BTS Jin

Jin, or Kim Seok Jin, is a singer for seven-member K-pop group BTS and its eldest member. He was born on December 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

Owing to BTS' contribution to South Korea's tourism and economy, the members were given the privilege of delaying their enlistment till the age of 30. Therefore, Jin hasn't enlisted yet. But he will have to do so by 2022 if the group is not given an exemption by the government, which is currently being discussed.

