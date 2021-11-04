"I’m so touched": 2AM's Jo Kwon expresses gratitude after J-Hope's supportive message

It's no secret that 2AM’s lead singer Jo Kwon shares a close bond with BTS’s J-Hope. In light of 2AM’s latest album, Jo Kwon took the chance to express his gratitude for his superstar bestie’s recent display of support.

2AM made a much awaited comeback with their latest album Ballad 21 F/W after a long hiatus of seven years. The album features double title tracks composed by the founder of Big Hit Entertainment and HYBE, Bang Si Hyuk and the founder of JYP Entertainment, Park Jin Young.

While fans of 2AM have expressed appreciation for the comeback album, so have many celebrities, and the biggest of them all happens to be BTS’s J-Hope.

2AM's Jo Kwon and BTS's J-Hope show their mutual appreciation

J-Hope and Jo Kwon go back a long way. BTS’s J-Hope was originally labelmates with 2AM under the agency Big Hit Entertainment. The rapper had also featured on Jo Kwon’s solo track Animal which was released in 2012, back when J-Hope was still a trainee.

The BTS idol, on the occasion of 2AM’s comeback album, showered love on the group with a sweet post on Weverse.

Taking a screenshot of himself listening to the B-side I Can’t from 2AM’s album, J-Hope posted it on Weverse on November 3, embelishing the image with several cute and supportive emojis.

Not one to stay quiet, Jo Kwon reflected this love back to J-Hope, sharing the post on Twitter. Jo Kwon also stated that J-Hope had contacted him personally to share his appreciation for the new album. The gesture, said the 2AM leader, had “moved his heart”.

Sharing the screenshot of J-Hope’s post, Jo Kwon added a series of purple heart emojis (purple being BTS’s theme color) and wrote,

“Thank youuu. You contacted me to say that you listened to the album late at night into the wee hours of the morning and that it moved your heart, listening to it at that hour, and now this. I’m so touched.”

Fans of BTS and 2AM were overjoyed at this public display of appreciation between old friends.

During his hiatus from 2AM, Jo Kwon had experimented with acting and signed on with Cube Entertainment. The singer then went on to play the eponymous character in the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

2AM’s new music videos dropped on November 1, and have received a lot of appreciation.

The videos have a surprise appearance from 2PM members Lee Junhi and Kim So Hyun. 2PM and 2AM were originally part of the same parent band under JYP Entertainment, One Day.

