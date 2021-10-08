BTS' J-Hope answers fans' questions, makes Squid Game references, and more

J-Hope and the rest of BTS are booked and busy for most of the year, so when the rapper began replying to fans on Weverse, ARMY (fans of BTS) was shaken to their core.

The K-pop idol spent some of his free time responding to fans' comments and even treated them to a selfie, which didn't go unnoticed. ARMY began sending in a wave of new posts and comments in hopes of being noticed by J-Hope.

BTS' J-Hope says he watched Squid Game, posts a selfie on Weverse

On 10 September 2021, BTS' J-Hope (real name Jung Ho-seok) began replying to various lucky commenters and posters on their fan-interaction platform, Weverse. The app hosts fan communities for artists both under and outside HYBE Corporation, Weverse's parent company.

The singer replied to several fans' comments, talking about his day, and answering random questions.

Soo Choi 💜 My Universe @choi_bts2 j-hope on Weverse 1008 army : Hoseok oppa what are you doing???? hobi : going for the schedule... ㅎ We always look like we don't do anything but we work on something hard 🥲 @BTS_twt j-hope on Weverse 1008 army : Hoseok oppa what are you doing???? hobi : going for the schedule... ㅎ We always look like we don't do anything but we work on something hard 🥲@BTS_twt https://t.co/Bu2KrrFp7t

Soo Choi 💜 My Universe @choi_bts2 j-hope on Weverse 1008 army : Hob-ah ㅠㅠㅠㅠ I will have a job interview today ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ please support me not to be too nervous 🙀🙀hobi : Fighting!!!!!! Hope you get good results🥰 @BTS_twt j-hope on Weverse 1008 army : Hob-ah ㅠㅠㅠㅠ I will have a job interview today ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ please support me not to be too nervous 🙀🙀hobi : Fighting!!!!!! Hope you get good results🥰@BTS_twt https://t.co/FpBWiagX5F

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs [211008 J-hope Weverse Comment]💜 i miss hobi too but what is this picture? is this a viewpoint if being pulled into hobi?🐿 you are being hoped (hope pulled) in…🥰 [211008 J-hope Weverse Comment]💜 i miss hobi too but what is this picture? is this a viewpoint if being pulled into hobi?🐿 you are being hoped (hope pulled) in…🥰 https://t.co/yRnDtrHD9v

Fans of the hit Netflix show Squid Game were especially ecstatic after the results of J-Hope's impromptu interactive session, as the idol revealed that he had indeed watched the show.

The rapper joined the BTS line-up before their official debut in 2013. He used to be an underground street dancer, until he debuted as an idol singer.

J-Hope hasn't forgotten his roots though, as he often hosts impromptu live freestyle dance sessions on the group's VLive. He calls the segment "Hope on the Street," as he explores different styles of street dance and occasionally brings on guests.

Owing to his versatility and skill in this realm, J-Hope is often crowned as one of the top dancers in the K-pop industry.

Recently, J-Hope created a brand new world record as an artist with his solo music releases. Titled the "Spotify King," he was able to achieve over 50 million streams on at least 8 different songs under his singular name on the platform. This makes him the first Korean Artist (solo) to accomplish the same.

Things have gone well in recent times for the BTS rapper, as earlier this year, his sister officially tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend. Many spotted J-Hope at the wedding.

