What time will The Circle Season 4 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix is about to release The Circle Season 4, and things will get spicier than ever. Netflix will be dropping the first four episodes of Season 4 of The Circle on May 4, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on its streaming website.

The show will feature nine contestants who will compete on a social media application to win $150,000, for which they must gain the highest rank and popularity among the other members. The contestants will never meet each other and will only communicate via text or photo.

They can choose to play by being themselves or pretending (catfishing) to be someone else. The show is hosted by Michelle Buteau, who will not meet the contestants till the finale.

More about The Circle

The Circle features some contestants who live in the same building but are not allowed to contact each other personally. Locked up in their apartments, players can choose to be themselves or pretend to be someone else on a social media website to interact with other members via text messages and photos.

Players will rank each from highest to lowest at the end of each week, and the person with the lowest rank gets blocked/eliminated, and others can then check if the person is real or a catfish.

More players will be added after elimination in a few weeks, and the contestants will be thrown many challenges throughout the game until a final winner is announced.

The official synopsis of the season reads:

"In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people, all while chasing a cash prize."

The Circle Season 5 contestants will play the game by being themselves, while four will catfish others.

Alyssa Ljubicich (a s*x coach assistant), Crissa Jackson (former member of Harlem Globetrotter), Frank Grimsley (a social worker), Rachel Evans (paranormal activity researcher), and Yu Ling Wu (brand marketing specialist) will play themselves on the show. In contrast, others will catfish the team by pretending to be someone else.

Alex Brizard (a commercial banker) will go on the show as his frat brother Nathan, while John Franklin (Social Media content creator) will pretend to be his mom, Carol. Parker Abbott (a student) will catfish be pretending to be her dad. Josh Brubaker (a radio host) will play the game as a catfish named Bru.

Netflix has branded this show's season as "spicy" with "more twists and turns than ever before." This season the prize money of The Circle has been raised from $100,000 to $150,000. Players can get excited in the trailer to learn about the prize money, and some have already started to plan how they will spend the money.

Episodes 5 to 8 of The Circle will air next Wednesday, May 11, and Episodes 9 to 12 will be released on May 18. The season finale will air on Wednesday, May 25.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar