Moonshot cast list: Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse and others star in the sci-fi comedy film

Moonshot is a much-awaited sci-fi romantic comedy film, written by Max Taxe and directed by Chris Winterbauer.

The movie will be exclusively released on popular streaming platform HBO Max on March 31, 2022.

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the movie on March 10, 2022. The company also posted a description along with the trailer. It reads:

"Moonshot follows Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others. The two embark upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course. A romantic comedy with a twist from director Christopher Winterbauer." (Via HBO Max @Youtube)

The cast list for Moonshot

Cole Sprouse as Walt

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse will be seen portraying one of the lead characters in Moonshot. He will appear in the movie as a barista named Walt.

Sprouse rose to prominence with his role as Cody Martin in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008). He has been a part of several other TV series, including Grace Under Fire, Mad TV, Friends, That '70s Show, The Emperor's New School, and The Suite Life on Deck.

The 29-year-old has also starred in a variety of movies in his career. These include Big Daddy, The Astronaut's Wife, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, The Master of Disguise, The Kings of Appletown, Five Feet Apart, and more.

Lana Condor as Sophie

Lana Condor will be seen playing the lead role, Sophie, in Moonshot. Fans are quite excited to see what the promising actress brings to the table in this HBO Max movie.

The 24-year-old has many movies under her belt. She played Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse, Li in Patriots Day, Koyomi in Alita: Battle Angel, and Lexi in Summer Night.

She is best known for her role as Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Condor has also been a part of a few TV series, including Deadly Class, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, and BoJack Horseman.

Mason Gooding as Calvin

Mason Gooding will be seen portraying a character named Calvin in Moonshot.

The 25-year-old actor has also starred in a number of movies. He played Nick Howland in Booksmart, Jeb in Let It Snow, Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream, and Paul in I Want You Back.

Gooding has also made appearances in TV series like Ballers, The Good Doctor, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Star Trek: Picard, Love, Victor, and How I Met Your Father.

Other actors on the movie's cast list include Emily Rudd, Zach Braff, Lukas Gage, Michelle Buteau, and Christine Adams.

Don't forget to watch Moonshot, premiering exclusively on HBO Max, on March 31, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh