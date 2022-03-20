Riverdale return date: When will Season 6, episode 6 air?

After a mid-season break in one of the most different seasons of Riverdale, the show is ready to resume with Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead's (played by Cole Sprouse) story with the latest episode of season 6, titled "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable."

After a shift in dates due to scheduling issues, the show's upcoming episode will air on March 20, 2022.

Having had one of the most fascinating seasons so far, the James DeWille show introduced the concept of the supernatural for the first time since it started airing. The new season began in November and aired five episodes before going on a lengthy break (with many cliffhangers, of course).

Here's everything we know about the upcoming episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale season 6, episode 6 promo: Back in a supernatural way?

The CW show has come a long way since it began in 2017. With various elements of mystery, horror, and suspense dominating the different phases of the show, season 6 finally introduced an aspect of the supernatural, with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) casting a spell on the town.

The effects of the explosion in Archie's house will have consequences in the upcoming episode, including the magical and mysterious side effects. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Riverdale reads:

"As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrews' home, Archie, Betty and Jughead begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion; Cheryl is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion."

This season deals with an all-new universe, Rivervale. The bomb that went off destroyed the entire town and created an altered version. This is an interesting take on the show, and it is very different from anything that has happened before. Fans are very intrigued about the show's upcoming phase.

When will Riverdale air?

After various changes over the past few seasons, the show will revert to its original airtime after the mid-season break. It will air at 8 pm ET.

The show will return on March 20, 2022, on The CW channel. It will also premiere on the official streaming site of The CW, where you can also find previous episodes of the show. Stay tuned for updates on the show.

