"These kids are insane": Cole Sprouse slams fans after they reported photos of his girlfriend Ari Fournier as inappropriate

Cole Sprouse recently slammed his fans after they allegedly reported photos of his girlfriend, Ari Fournier, on his Instagram account. The actor took to social media to call out those who flagged the photo as inappropriate.

The 29-year-old reportedly shared a screenshot of a notification that showed the photos have been removed from Instagram for “violence and incitement.” He posted it on his IG story and wrote:

"These kids are insane"

Some people literally scare me, just seen that Cole Sprouse from #Riverdale posted pics of his new girlfriend and they were reported and removed all because certain fans can't accept he is no longer with Lili. Like seriously those people need to seek help that ain't normal. pic.twitter.com/3nUaxFY06i — Ash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✌🏻 (@MissAsh_7) September 2, 2021

The Riverdale star previously posted a series of pictures to mark his girlfriend’s 23rd birthday:

“Birthday girl gunna beat my a** for these”

Although he did not specifically slam his followers for reporting the photos, as per Instagram’s Community Guidelines, a post is often removed after it gets reported multiple times.

As a child actor, Cole Sprouse grew up in the spotlight. His personal life has always been subjected to scrutiny, especially since his highly publicized romance and breakup with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

A look into Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier’s relationship

Cole Sprouse and former girlfriend Lili Reinhart were among the most-loved Hollywood couples of all time. Unfortunately, the duo parted ways last year, after spending three years together.

After the breakup, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum was linked to models Kaia Gerber and Reina Silva. Following a string of alleged short-lived affairs, the actor sparked dating rumors with Ari Fournier in February.

The pair were first seen together in Vancouver around March. They were photographed having a meal and walking around the streets while enjoying each other's company.

In May, the Daily Mail spotted the couple having dinner at Echo Park. Cole Sprouse also made the relationship Instagram official after posting a photo of his new girlfriend in July.

At the time, the Five Feet Apart actor shaded a few fans who expressed disappointment with his new relationship. He took to Instagram and mentioned:

“Time to p*** off the 14yos again”

Ari Fournier is a Canadian model signed under Elite Model Management. She is also a YouTuber and reportedly started working in the fashion industry at the age of 15.

