Julia on HBO Max: Release date, cast, and more about comedy series

Julia is a highly anticipated upcoming comedy series that is set to make its debut this March 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform HBO Max. Daniel Goldfarb has served as the creator of this upcoming series. It has been gleaned from the life of beloved and highly celebrated chef Julia Child.

As suggested by the description dropped by HBO Max along with the trailer for the series:

"Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity, and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic." (Via HBO Max @Youtube)

The ensemble cast list for the comedy series entails Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell, Adriane Lenox and several other promising actors.

Know all about HBO Max's upcoming comedy series, Julia

When and where will the HBO Max comedy series premiere?

Julia, a look at the life of Julia Child and her revolutionary cooking show, premieres March 31 on HBO Max. Bon appetit.

The intriguing comedy series will premiere this March 31 (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max with the first three episodes. It will be followed by brand new episodes on a weekly basis.

There will be a total of eight episodes in the HBO comedy series, including Episode 1: Pilot, Episode 2: Coq Au Vin, Episode 3: Boeuf Bourguignon, Episode 4: Petit Fours, Episode 5: Crepes Suzette, Episode 6: Bread vs. Sweetbreads, Episode 7: Foie Gras, and Episode 8: Chocolate Souffle.

How's the trailer for the series looking?

Since HBO Max dropped the trailer for the upcoming comedy series inspired by culinary legend Julia Child's life, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers.

From the trailer, it is quite evident that the series will take the audience on a colorful, humorous, and inspiring journey into the unique and quite remarkable life of culinary star and one of the most beloved chefs in the world, Julia Child.

Actress Sarah Lancashire is seen portraying Child's role in the series and without a shred of doubt her acting looks quite alluring throughout the trailer. Therefore, it is safe to say that the expectations from this series are quite high.

Who are on the promising cast list of the upcoming series?

Apart from Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, the series will star David Hyde Pierce as Paul Cushing Child, Bebe Neuwirth as Avis, Brittany Bradford as Alice, Isabella Rossellini as Simone Beck, Erin Neufer as Marian Morash, Robert Joy as Hunter Fox, James Cromwell as John McWilliams, Adriane Lenox as Virginia Naman and several other actors.

Don't forget to watch Julia, which is all set to arrive on the 31st of March (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

