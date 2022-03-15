When will Minx Season 1 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more explored

Minx season 1 is almost here and is sure to cause a stir when it begins airing this month. The series will premiere with its first season on March 17, 2022, on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The racy comedy series portrays 1970s feminism through the eyes of a woman who starts an erotic magazine for other women. Paul Feig, who has directed films such as The Heat, Spy, and Bridesmaids, has signed up as an executive director for the film. Given his previous women-led comedy works, viewers can rest assured that they are in for a ride.

What is the upcoming comedy Minx all about? Watch the trailer here

The HBO Max Original comedy follows the struggles of a feminist in the 1970s who wants to employ her talents as a writer to change the publishing industry of the '70s.

To this end, she makes a pitch to a publishing house that does not go down well. Now, she must take a different route by getting into a partnership to create the first erotic magazine for women. According to HBO Max, the official synopsis reads,

"In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine."

Watch the trailer for the HBO series below.

Where and how to watch the HBO Series?

Minx season 1 will drop on HBO Max with two episodes on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The series will drop the other eight episodes of the first season in pairs on the streaming platform every Thursday until April 14, 2022.

The HBO Max Original series can be watched by signing up for HBO Max, which offers both an ad-supported and ad-free version. Viewers will need a paid subscription to gain access to all of HBO Max's library of TV shows and movies, including Minx.

Don't miss the upcoming series arriving soon on HBO Max on March 17.

Edited by Danyal Arabi