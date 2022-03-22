Starstruck Season 2 cast list: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel and others star in HBO Max series

Starstruck season 2 has finally got a release date - March 24, 2022. The series left viewers off at the juncture of Jessie and Tom's budding romance in its first season. Season 2 of the comedy drama will continue to follow the duo as they get into a full-blown relationship despite their disparate lifestyles and struggles of adjusting with the same.

Jessie has decided to stay in East London and pursue a relationship with Tom, after abandoning her original plan of returning home to New Zealand. Will the duo manage to work on their relationship or will their feelings dissipate in the face of so many challenges they are faced with now?

The cast list of Starstruck season 2

Starstruck stars Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in the lead roles of Tom and Jessie. They will be joined by Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, Jordan Stephens, and Minnie Driver.

Rose Matafeo as Jessie

Rose Matafeo is a comedian, actress, and TV presenter from New Zealand. She is known as a writer and performer on the NZ late-night comedy sketch show Funny Girls.

She has also written and starred in shows like Starstruck (2021) and Golden Boy (2019), which she directed for a couple of episodes. In 2018, Matafeo won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for her show Horndog.

Matafeo made her film debut in March 2019, when she was cast as the lead in Baby Done, the comedy film which was executive-produced by Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi. She then went on to star as Jessie in the 2021 comedy-drama Starstruck.

Nikesh Patel as Tom

Born in Wembley, London, Nikesh Patel started his acting career as a theater personnel before landing his first television role of playing the character Dan in the second series of Bedlam. He also appeared in Midsomer Murders and Law and Order: UK, and played the role of Tanvir in the film Honour.

Patel had a leading role in the TV series Indian Summers, which ran for two seasons and played Raghdan Aziz in the film Halal Daddy and Pradhan in London Has Fallen.

He can also be seen playing Mitch in the Doctor Who New Year's Day special episode, as well as Kash Khan, one of the seven lead characters in Mindy Kaling's 2019 miniseries adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

He also appeared in the 2020 fantasy film Artemis Fowl, where he played the tech expert centaur Foaly. However, Patel is best known for playing Tom Kapoor in the sitcom Starstruck.

Catch the comedy drama on HBO Max on March 24, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul