Who is Mindy Kaling's baby daddy? 'The Office' star shares first picture of her son 

Mindy Kaling, best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor from The Office, took to Instagram on August 7 sharing the news of her baby boy Spencer Avu turning one year old. The 42-year-old actress posted a picture of her son reaching out to grab some colorful balloons, but the child’s face could not be seen.

The actress stated in her caption that she gave birth to Spencer on September 3 during the pandemic which was “a strange isolated time.”Mindy Kaling is also mom to her daughter Katherine “Kit” Swati, who is three years old.

Her caption read:

"My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you."

She ended her caption with:

“the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did! Happy birthday, Spike!”

Who is Mindy Kaling’s baby daddy?

The Massachusetts-native was able to safely hide away from the paparazzi considering the pandemic, but that is not the only news she kept secret. Mindy Kaling is yet to reveal to her children and the world who their biological father is.

Although the actress has not publicly spoken about her relationship, fans are convinced that her fellow The Office co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak (who played Ryan Howard) is the missing father in the picture.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak (Image via Getty)

For years rumors of Novak being Katherine's biological father were floating around as Kaling and Novak had an on and off relationship while they filmed together. Though fans adored Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, details of their relationship in real life remain unknown.

In 2015, Mindy Kaling gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Novak. She said in an InStyle interview:

"He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."

Although Mindy Kaling confirmed that the striking pair were unfortunately not a couple, the two share an inseparable bond, and remain close as B.J. Novak is Katherine’s godfather.

Mindy Kaling had announced giving birth to her second child on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2020. She stated:

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. His name is Spencer.”

The announcement came as a shock to many.

It seems that The Mindy Project actress will be keeping her lips sealed regarding who the biological father/s of her children really is/are. According to Page Six, Katherine’s father has not been listed on her birth certificate. Speaking about keeping the news under wraps, she told The New York Times:

"My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

Mindy Kaling has also kept her children’s faces private. Whenever she shares pictures of her children online, it is often showcasing their backs or hands. It appears that Kaling has strictly drawn boundaries which she does not let people cross.

