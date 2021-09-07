Who is Dan Tooker? All about Elle King's fiancé as couple welcome son together 

On September 4 (Sunday), American singer-songwriter Elle King took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child. The 32-year-old singer shares the newborn son with her fiancé Dan Tooker.

Elle King revealed that her newborn son, Lucky Levi Tooker, was born on September 1 (Wednesday). She captioned the post,

"We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!"

Meanwhile, Dan Tooker shared the same snap on his Instagram, captioning it:

"Mom and baby are healthy and I couldn't be more proud of, and in love with, both of you @elleking. I am the most grateful man in the world."

Who is Elle King's fiancé, Dan Tooker?

In October last year, Elle King shared another Instagram post celebrating a year of their engagement. This means the couple got engaged in October 2019.

Elle's fiancé, Dan, is a tattoo artist who presumably co-owns Riverside Tattoo Co. in Boston and Knoxville, Tennessee. He has also worked at Studio XIII in Orlando, Florida.

It has been reported that the singer got a couple of tattoos from her fiancé. Specifically, the tattoo on Elle's left arm was inked by Dan Tooker.

Dan is expected to be in the age range of 30-35 years and is known to specialize in neo-traditional tattoo style. Tooker also has over 23,000 followers on his Instagram, where he occasionally shares snaps of his client's tattoos.

Elle is the daughter of comedian and actor Rob Schneider. She has previously opened up about her struggles with two prior miscarriages and infertility.

In March, while announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the country singer wrote,

"You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone."

Elle King further added,

"I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you."

The couple learned about their pregnancy in December last year. By then, she had moved to a ranch near Santa Fe after listing her Los Angeles home for sale.

Note: This article consists of information compiled from secondary sources and does not vouch for being 100% authentic.

