What time will Workin' Moms Season 6 air on Netflix? Release date, run time, number of episodes and more

Workin' Moms Season 6 is almost here. The exciting new season is arriving on Netflix this Monday, May 10 at 12:00 a.m PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

One of the most popular comedy series on Netflix, Workin' Moms is presently available to watch in most countries around the globe on Netflix. Season 6 will premiere on Netflix worldwide in May 2022, after its conclusion on Canadian broadcaster CBC.

Moreover, the show has also been renewed for Season 7, which is now in pre-production. Netflix began streaming Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment's Workin' Moms when it was halfway through its CBC run in Canada.

The Canadian comedy has been a massive blockbuster since its first introduction to Netflix. The series follows Kate, a public relations specialist, and her long-time psychiatrist friend Anne. In a group of moms, they meet Jenny, an IT technician, and Frankie, a real estate agent.

The four develop a strong bond, taking the audience on a journey of how they grapple with maternity challenges in the urban space. We see them struggle to manage their children alongside work, creating conflicts in their minds about their identity.

Release date, run time, number of episodes and more about Workin' Moms

On Tuesday, May 10 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, Workin' Moms Season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The season will consist of 13 episodes, each lasting around 22-23 minutes.

The final episode of Season 5 left us with a few lingering questions. Kate, upon answering the door, is greeted by a young man who claims to be her husband's long-lost son. Jenny, who was lying about her pregnancy, discovers that she is actually pregnant during the scan. On top of everything, Anne's husband punched their daughter's boyfriend and gets arrested for the same, the consequences of which will be reflected in Anne's life in the upcoming season.

In June 2021, the fifth season of the comedy series was released on the streaming site. Season 6 began airing on its main network, CBC, Canada in January 2022. On April 12, the final episode of Season 6, titled Grow If You Want, aired on CBC. Thus, following the usual pattern, the season will now drop on Netflix on May 10, almost a month after the finale premiere.

Season 6 will undoubtedly answer many questions but also leave fans more doubts. The only consolation is that Season 7 is most likely already in the works, according to What's On Netflix.

Season 7 will most likely air on the streaming platform in May/June 2023 like the previous seasons, after its successful run on CBC.

All Workin' Moms fans can stream Season 6 on Netflix starting May 10 at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET.

