5 blockbuster fights to book in the UFC welterweight division

The UFC welterweight championship hasn't changed hands as often as we've seen in other weight classes. It's always been a special division, and has produced many legends and pound-for-pound greats over the years.

Matt Hughes was the divisional monarch for quite some time before Georges St-Pierre took the reins. Tyron Woodley eventually emerged as the next dominant champion before he was dethroned by Kamaru Usman, who's already defended the belt five times. Usman is reportedly set for a sixth title defense later this year and is slated to take on Leon Edwards.

While Usman and Edwards take care of business, the rest of the contenders at 170 pounds will be looking to either advance up the ranks or stake their claim to a title shot. With numerous promising contenders on the rise, the landscape of the division will likely change drastically over the next few months.

Here are five blockbuster fights to book in the UFC welterweight division.

#5. Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an ominous presence in the UFC's 170-pound weight class. He is the divisional dark horse and most are of the opinion that this Kazakh national will be in the upper echelons of the rankings in the near future.

'Nomad' currently occupies the No.15 spot in the welterweight division. He boasts an unblemished professional record of 15-0. He has finished all of his opponents so far, beating seven by submission and eight by way of KO/TKO.

Rakhmonov has been likened to fellow unbeaten star Khamzat Chimaev lately. They are very similar, as both possess elite wrestling, impeccable submission skills and devastating power in their strikes. The only difference between the welterweight duo is the way they carry themselves. The Kazakhstani’s soft-spoken demeanor is a stark contrast to Chimaev’s outspoken nature.

The UFC has been looking to push Chimaev up the 170-pound ranks at an unprecedented pace, considering his in-cage performances and the way he has resonated with the fans. However, the promotion has a fighter just as good as Chimaev in Rakhmonov.

UFC @ufc



Shavkat Rakhmonov sends a statement to the division! You're looking at a future contender at welterweightShavkat Rakhmonov sends a statement to the division! #UFCVegas47 You're looking at a future contender at welterweight 😳🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov sends a statement to the division! #UFCVegas47 https://t.co/EtF1WAO0lc

Perennial ranked contender Neil Magny has never shied away from a fight. He remains the only welterweight other than Gilbert Burns to publicly call out Khamzat Chimaev, further highlighting his 'anyone, anywhere, anytime' attitude.

Currently ranked No.10, Magny will be eager to make a move up the rankings down the line. However, his willingness to take on any opponent may hamper his championship aspirations. While it hasn't been officially confirmed by the promotion yet, a Magny vs. Rakhmonov matchup makes sense for all parties involved. They are reportedly set to square off in June.

#4. Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

Stephen Thompson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, is a fan favorite and for good reason. The perennial UFC welterweight contender's karate style is a sight to behold and he's a tricky matchup for any fighter he faces.

Thompson's opponents often struggle to close the distance against him and tend to get picked apart if they're overzealous. To top it all off, he has serious fight-ending power, as is evident in his incredible highlight reel.

Thompson has struggled against fighters who have adopted a wrestling-heavy approach of late and the blueprint to defeat him has been laid out. The majority of fans would rather see him get matched up with fellow stand-up fighters, allowing 'Wonderboy' the freedom to be himself and truly show off his world-class striking.

A potential fight against Jorge Masvidal certainly offers a lot. For what it's worth, Thompson has called for a bout against 'Gamebred' on numerous occasions.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, MMA Hour: Wonderboy *respectfully* calls for another go with Jorge Masvidal. Is it time for the NMF vs the BMF? 🤔Source, MMA Hour: youtube.com/watch?v=7X-f03… Wonderboy *respectfully* calls for another go with Jorge Masvidal. Is it time for the NMF vs the BMF? 🤔Source, MMA Hour: youtube.com/watch?v=7X-f03… https://t.co/q4qyWmYtVy

Both Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal are currently riding losing streaks. Masvidal hasn't won a fight since his scintillating 3-0 run in 2019 that saw him claim the 'Fighter of the Year' award. Thompson's last win came back in 2020 and he's picked up back-to-back losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad since then.

Notably, they have fought once before, back at UFC 217. On that occasion, 'Wonderboy' picked apart 'Gamebred' en route to a unanimous decision victory. However, this was before Masvidal's "resurrection" and a fight between the two veteran welterweights would now certainly attract a ton of attention.

Needing Art? @needingart WONDERBOY vs MASVIDAL 2?! @WonderboyMMA said he wants to run it back with @GamebredFighter in May. The NMF vs the BMF. What do you think?! 🤔 WONDERBOY vs MASVIDAL 2?! 👀 @WonderboyMMA said he wants to run it back with @GamebredFighter in May. The NMF vs the BMF. What do you think?! 🤔 https://t.co/cGHtSbFrMS

#3. Vicente Luque vs. Sean Brady

Vicente Luque was riding a scintillating four-fight win streak until recently. The Brazilian suffered his first loss in over two years at UFC Vegas 51, where he came out on the short end of a unanimous decision in his rematch with Belal Muhammad.

Luque is a handful for any fighter he faces. He is among the most entertaining and lethal fighters on the UFC roster and his finish rate is a testament to this. Out of his 21 career wins, eleven have come via KO/TKO and eight via submission.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



This is how the first Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad matchup finished... The Rematch at #UFCVegas51 This is how the first Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad matchup finished... The Rematch at #UFCVegas51 👊This is how the first Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad matchup finished... https://t.co/Y7wAAPOI4U

Luque has been in the UFC since 2015 and has only lost to high-level opposition. A win over Muhammad would've further solidified his place in the top five of the 170-pound rankings. Now, 'The Silent Assassin' will likely have to take on a lower-ranked contender in his next outing. The ideal opponent for him would be Sean Brady.

Brady has slowly but surely built a name for himself in the UFC's 170-pound division. He made his promotional debut against Court McGee in 2019, winning via unanimous decision. In his next three appearances in the octagon, the undefeated prospect secured submission victories over Ismail Naurdiev, Christian Aguilera and Jake Matthews.

The aforementioned wins saw him quickly gain a reputation for being an extremely dangerous submission specialist. In his most recent outing, he took on Michael Chiesa. Given Chiesa’s grappling prowess, this matchup was a real threat to Brady’s unblemished professional record.

Nevertheless, he secured a comfortable unanimous decision win over the then-No.6-ranked welterweight to make a huge leap up the rankings. The fact that he outgrappled one of the best grapplers in the division effortlessly showed that Brady is a force to be reckoned with at 170 pounds.

#2. Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Gilbert Burns came up short in his recent three-round war with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. However, his stock has seemingly never been higher and he's still a top-ranked contender in the UFC welterweight division.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Where I’m landing in the rankings tomorrow? To be honest I don’t care. Just wants to see if they will courage the guys to do that, or if they will do opposite 🤷🏾‍♂️



Happy Monday! Fight against the odds and make your mark! They at least will respect you! Do it today! Where I’m landing in the rankings tomorrow? To be honest I don’t care. Just wants to see if they will courage the guys to do that, or if they will do opposite 🤷🏾‍♂️ Happy Monday! Fight against the odds and make your mark! They at least will respect you! Do it today! https://t.co/OFpTm4d9bF

Burns is among the cream of the crop at 170 pounds. He is likely the best grappler in the division and his striking continues to improve with every passing fight. Additionally, following his barnbuner with Chimaev, the Brazilian's toughness and durability cannot be questioned.

However, the fact that he's coming off a loss will likely see him fight someone ranked below him next. There appears to be only one logical opponent for 'Durinho' – Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad has been in sublime form over the last few years. He's lost just once since 2017 and is unbeaten in his last eight appearances in the octagon. His impressive run comprises wins over the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque.

The 33-year-old is likely one notable win away from a championship opportunity and a win over a former title challenger in Burns would further bolster his claim to a shot at gold. A potential Burns vs. Muhammad bout would serve as the perfect fight to book as the UFC looks to line up contenders for whoever holds the belt down the line.

#1. Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev – Winner fights for the UFC welterweight championship

With welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman reportedly set to defend his title against Leon Edwards later this year, there is no clear-cut No.1 contender in the division. The promotion typically lines up a title eliminator bout around the same time as a title fight and it remains to be seen who'll feature in such a matchup.

Colby Covington currently occupies the top spot in the rankings, despite having faced and lost to the champion twice. Covington will likely need another high-profile victory before returning to title contention. A win over the hottest prospect in the UFC right now, Khamzat Chimaev, would give 'Chaos' enough leverage to talk himself into another championship opportunity.

Dana White seemingly confirmed the matchup before and after the UFC 273 pay-per-view, where Chimaev beat top-ranked contender Gilbert Burns to break into the top five.

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly had an unbreakable aura of invincibility going into his high stakes clash with Gilbert Burns, having finished every opponent he had previously faced in his pro career. His barnburner with Burns gave fans, analysts and his peers a lot to work with going forward. Coming away with a razor-thin decision victory, some of the chinks in Chimaev's armor were undoubtedly exposed.

However, it's important to note that 'Borz' revealed after the fight that he didn't attempt too many takedowns as he was wary of the submission threat posed by 'Durinho'.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Where does Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev rank in your Fight of the Year list so far?! Respect between warriors!Where does Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev rank in your Fight of the Year list so far?! Respect between warriors! 👏Where does Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev rank in your Fight of the Year list so far?! https://t.co/vxz8ahuZZb

Chimaev currently occupies the No.3 spot in the welterweight division. A win over Colby Covington, who many believe is the second-best 170-pounder in the world behind Kamaru Usman, would further solidify his claim to a title shot.

Moreover, the build-up to this fight would be an absolute spectacle. Covington's ability to draw attention is world-class, irrespective of whether or not one finds his tactics unethical. 'Chaos' will likely verbally assault Chimaev to no end leading up to a potential clash between the duo, and it'll be interesting to see if 'Borz' can keep his cool in such situations.

Every way you look at it, it's an incredible matchup. Stylistically, they are very similar. Both fighters come from wrestling backgrounds and seemingly have unmatched grit and durability. Chimaev likely has the power advantage, while Covington largely relies on his volume and relentless pressure. A shot at UFC gold beckons for the victor.

