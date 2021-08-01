Dan Lambert recalls Jorge Masvidal's resurrection after coming back from reality show

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert recently discussed when UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal came back from his reality show. The series was called 'Exatlon Estados Unidos' in the Dominican Republic.

In the new podcast Punchin' In', Lambert recalled that there was a difference in Masvidal's aura. 'Gamebred' had a different look in his eyes. Masvidal was the second guest on the podcast where he too shared some secrets of his resurrection. He discussed how he managed to turn things around in his fighting career.

The podcast Punchin In' is based around the fighters and stories of American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. Fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jędrzejczyk train for their fights under American Top Team.

"So Jorge gets back from his trip..he's gone for a long time, I almost forgot about him and he calls me up," said Lambert. "And he's like dude I gotta meet you, let's go out to dinner. [I said] Yeah Okay, I know what it is, he's [Jorge] gonna ask for money, what else would it be?"

"He [Jorge Masvidal] says, 'I just want you to be the first to know, I just got back...I just want you to know, I'm gonna start baptizing motherf*****s,'" stated Lambert.

Jorge Masvidal still has his eyes set on a trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, Jorge Masvidal was asked to name an opponent that he dreams of fighting in the near future. He responded by saying that a third fight against the current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is still his eventual goal.

The record holder for the fastest knockout ever in UFC history has not given up on his dream of strapping the gold belt around his waist. This comes after losing both of his fights against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

