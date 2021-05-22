Did Jorge Masvidal participate in the 'Exathlon United States' reality show?

Jorge Masvidal competed in the first season of the reality show Exatlon Estados Unidos, also known as Exathlon United States, in 2018. The show is aired on the Telemundo network in America.

The participants on the show are split into two teams - red and blue - and have to compete in various challenges during the show. Jorge Masvidal was part of the red team called "Famous." The show was set in the Dominican Republic, and contestants were not allowed to have a phone, TV, or contact with the outside world.

#tbt to that time I went on a reality show and had no contact with the outside world #exatlon #miami

Watch a clip of Masvidal participating in an obstacle course on the show below:

Jorge Masvidal credits the show with his resurgence

'Gamebred' has time and again credited the Exatlon reality show experience with helping him rediscover himself. Before going into the show, Masvidal had a 32-13 record, with back-to-back losses against Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in 2017.

With time spent in nature and all the hours to himself, Jorge Masvidal began to reflect on his fighting career and the surplus of decision losses and wins on his record. 'Gamebred' realized that he had to come back with a bang and start finishing his fights.

You can hear Masvidal talk about his life-altering epiphany in the video below:

How do you go from the King of Split Decisions to the Landlord of the Shadow Realm?



Let @GamebredFighter explain 👊



BT Sport Shorts x Jorge Masvidal#UFC261 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD

Upon his return, Jorge Masvidal was a changed man. He returned to the octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 5 against Darren Till on March 16, 2019. Masvidal put the division and the MMA world on notice with a spectacular knockout of Till in the latter's home country of England.

'Gamebred' followed this with a spectacular flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in five seconds of the first round. It remains the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Jorge Masvidal then faced Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the celebratory 'BMF' belt. Although the end of the fight was somewhat anti-climatic due to doctor stoppage owing to a laceration above Diaz's eye, Masvidal put on a slugfest and walked away with the belt.

After two consecutive losses in title fights against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261, 'Gamebred' will be looking to return and make a statement. Masvidal is also launching his own bare-knuckle fighting promotion called Gamebred FC.

