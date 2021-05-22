Kamaru Usman reveals one condition that can make him fight Jorge Masvidal for the third time

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman now holds two decisive victories over 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal. Even though Kamaru Usman has made it clear that his first victory over Masvidal did not come by chance, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has no issues with defending his title against Jorge Masvidal for the third time.

Like any other champion, Kamaru Usman is willing to take on any challenger who has earned the right to challenge for the title. The same goes for Jorge Masvidal, but the champion has his conditions.

In an interview with ESPN, Kamaru Usman was asked whether he would fight 'Gamebred' for the third time in a title defense. Usman responded:

"Yeah, I would [consider a third fight with Jorge Masvidal]. If he went out and did the right things, then yes, I think I would consider it... If he went out and got some wins over top contenders, and really showed the world that he is still able to compete, then of course, I'll give him another shot. You know, maybe he had a bad day the last fight. Maybe he had a worse day the fight before that. So I will give him an opportunity to show everyone that third time is the charm."

Watch the interview below:

How did the first two fights between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal pan out?

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman first fought in the main event of UFC 251, wherein the former stepped in on six days' notice. Kamaru Usman went on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

The consensus in the world of combat sports was that Jorge Masvidal could have pulled an upset at UFC 251 if he had been given ample preparation time. To eradicate all doubts, Kamaru Usman invited Jorge Masvidal to challenge for the title again at UFC 261. This time around, the champion handed Jorge Masvidal his first KO loss by delivering a menacing straight right bang on his temple in round two.

Cageside footage of Kamaru Usman knocking out Jorge Masvidal is simply breathtaking:#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/AeneYpIgez — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) April 25, 2021

What is next for Jorge Masvidal?

36-year-old Jorge Masvidal has not given up on his championship dreams just yet. A veteran of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal now has 50 professional fights under his belt. The Miami sensation is well aware that he does not have many years of professional fighting left ahead of him. Nevertheless, he aims to wrap UFC gold around his waist before he calls it quits.

There has been no update on who Jorge Masvidal plans on fighting next. However, the now seventh-ranked fighter needs to get some wins before he can get back into title contention.

A good starting point could be fighting an up-and-coming top ten contender like Neil Magny. Another pick from a list of logical opponents includes the loser of Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson, which is set to take place on July 10 at UFC 264.

It's official. Stephen (@WonderboyMMA) Thompson will face Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout at UFC 264 on July 10. ✨ #UFC264 #GP pic.twitter.com/VhHhlxYnUS — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) April 6, 2021

