"Like a dusty b**ch" - Dustin Poirier takes another shot at Conor McGregor choosing to grapple during UFC 264 loss

There was no love lost between UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor even after their main event concluded at UFC 264. The bout ended with a horror injury to Conor McGregor, resulting in a doctor stoppage victory over Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor and Poirier have continued to trade barbs at each other.

In the podcast Punchin' In, the Louisiana native quoted Conor McGregor's words and called him a "dusty b***h" for choosing to grapple. Speaking about Conor McGregor's attempt at closing the distance and choosing to grapple, 'The Diamond' said:

"I was able to slip his cross twice in that fight and throw my own, the second one, that's when he went down. We both missed but [in] the first one I hurt him, and that's why he started to grapple.. you know, like a dusty b**ch"

The comment from Poirier quotes Conor McGregor because 'Notorious' was the one who tweeted the following before UFC 264:

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

Conor McGregor had implied that the first person to shoot a takedown or attempt to grapple is a lesser fighter.

Watch the full episode of Punchin' In here:

The rivalry between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier has been years in the making

The rivalry stems from UFC 178, where the duo fought for the very first time. Conor McGregor was a rising force in the featherweight division. He practiced his patented trash talk and mind games against a formidable Dustin Poirier, who was consumed by the drama.

Effectively, McGregor knocked 'The Diamond' out in the first round and went on to eventually become the 145-pound division champion.

'The Diamond' developed into a robust force in the lightweight division, earning an interim title along the way. His last loss came against the dominant former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a title unification bout. Dustin Poirier beat the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker across his 155-pound reign of dominance.

In their second fight at UFC 257, Poirier and McGregor were both friendly towards each other. It seemed like the rivalry had been settled, and the men were extremely cordial before and after the fight. Conor McGregor was respectful towards Dustin Poirier despite being handed the first knockout loss of his career.

A lot of respect between McGregor and Poirier after #UFC257



“We’ll do it again.”



(via @btsportufc)pic.twitter.com/lE2XTRiqmm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

However, things got extremely heated again in the lead-up to their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Conor McGregor pulled out all the stops as he went after Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier, claiming she messaged him on Instagram.

If that wasn't enough, the Irishman continued his verbal attacks even after breaking his leg in the first round of the fight.

Watch Dustin Poirier's unapologetic post-fight interview at UFC 264 below:

Dustin Poirier is set to face lightweight king Charles Oliveira for the title. Conor McGregor is recovering from his injury and could be out for a whole year. Given this state of things, it's tough to conclude whether the rivals will meet again inside the octagon.

Do you think we'll see a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor? Tell us in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari