Conor McGregor posts new images of training in the gym with a brace on his leg

UFC superstar Conor McGregor posted photos of himself training in the gym with a leg brace. The recent update on the Irishman's road to recovery comes after the cast on his left leg was removed earlier this week. 'Notorious' underwent surgery following the horrific injury he suffered at UFC 264.

Conor Mcgregor battled Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight in a bid to end their rivalry with a decisive finish. However, at the end of the first round, McGregor broke his left leg while backing up after throwing a right cross at Poirier.

'Notorious' posted new images to Twitter where he is seen working out at the gym with a brace on his operated leg.

"Find the way!" tweeted Conor McGregor as he showcased his dedication and perseverance while doing strenuous exercises like pullups and leg extensions with his uninjured leg.

McGregor's left leg was seen wrapped in a brace with surgical marks, and post-operation scars were still visible. But that didn't stop the Irishman from training inside the gym.

Conor Mcgregor in the gym [Image Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter]

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor was also seen working out with the post-surgery cast on his leg. The sport's biggest draw has been actively keeping himself fit even after the brutal injury he suffered on July 11.

Ringside doctor and orthopedic surgeon briefs about the timeline of Conor McGregor's return

In a YouTube video on his official channel, orthopedic surgeon and ringside doctor David Abbasi explained Conor McGregor's injury details and the timeline for his potential return. Abbasi briefed:

"If the bone becomes stable and he's able to start walking on it immediately, hopefully then we can get rid of the crutches by about 6 weeks, at that point he'd [McGregor] have already exercised biking.."

"Long-term, as long as there's no complications, no infections, no blood clots, anything unforeseen, I think it's very possible and very likely we could see 'The Notorious' back in the octagon in under 12 months."

Watch his full video of McGregor's injury and analysis below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari