Photos from Conor McGregor's leg injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor broke his leg in absolutely brutal fashion at UFC 264. The injury ended his super-hyped trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in a TKO loss for him.

To onlookers, it initially seemed like the Irishman had stepped on his left foot wrong after rebounding from a missed punch, folding the leg in a gruesome manner and causing the break. However, some fans and experts soon started to point out that Conor McGregor might have broken his leg when he tried to throw a teep kick that landed right across Dustin Poirier's elbows.

Neither the fighters nor the referee Herb Dean seemed aware of the injury at the time, but it did not take long for Conor McGregor's leg to give way under his weight.

Credit to my mom, yes, my mom wrote me at 7am to tell me she thinks Conor broke his foot off Dustin’s elbow after throw the rear teep kick. After slowing it down, it makes a lot of sense. Watch the integrity of his foot before and after. You be the judge. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/7MFzpkVe0r — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and mentor John Kavanagh later said in an interview with Laura Sanko that the teep kick thrown might have been the real reason behind the break, even though the Irishman vehemently denied that there was any check in his post-fight octagon interview.

Conor McGregor's leg after break

Conor McGregor's left leg looked bent and swollen as it was put in a temporary cast inside the octagon before he was carried away on a stretcher.

Close-up look of Conor McGregor's leg post-break

Conor McGregor himself looked visibly in pain, but that did not stop him from delivering his rant at Dustin and Jolie Poirier in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Conor McGregor after leg-break

Conor McGregor claims he had stress fractures going into UFC 264

In an injury update video addressed to his fans a couple of days after the fight, Conor McGregor mentioned that he already had stress fractures in his leg going into UFC 264, which weakened the strength of the leg. He also stated that the fight was almost canceled because of that.

Some fans have questioned the legitimacy of the claim, pointing out that the MRI Conor McGregor posted seemed to be of the ankle, while the bones that he broke in the fight were the tibia and fibula.

Just Zoomed in MRI from Conor post.Its an ANKLE https://t.co/lc9H4fsyHe stress injury to tibia where broke bones.This would not even be the study to look for that



MRI shows contusion/bruising to ankle joint (lower),appears unrelated to his break BASED ON THIS VIEW #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QsvjdnsSDs — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) July 16, 2021

Nevertheless, 'The Notorious' is in recovery now and has undergone successful surgery. He expects to be on crutches for six weeks before starting to 'build back'.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

