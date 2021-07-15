"Ask Dana White, ask the UFC" - Conor McGregor reveals he had a stress fracture on his leg going into UFC 264

UFC 264 ended in disaster for the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar was unable to continue beyond the first round after suffering a horrendous broken leg that has since needed surgery.

There was much debate as to whether the break came about as a result of Dustin Poirier checking a kick from McGregor with an elbow or shin.

McGregor has since revealed that he already had stress fractures in his leg going into the fight. Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, McGregor stated the following:

"I was injured going into the fight. People are asking me, when was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 was nearly cancelled

McGregor also revealed that due to a pre-existing injury, the UFC were close to pulling him out of the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

This is a decision that would have benefited everyone in hindsight, with McGregor now medically suspended for the rest of 2021.

"There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring with no shin pads and I was kicking," said Conor McGregor. I kicked the knee a few times. So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle. And then I have trouble with the ankle anyway, throughout the years of fighting all the time."

Following the loss, Conor McGregor immediately called for a fourth fight on account of the bizarre nature of the trilogy bout's conclusion.

UFC president Dana White appeared to agree, as did Poirier, who stated they would fight again whether it be in the octagon or on the street.

However, Poirier will almost certainly face off next against the UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement in 2020, Poirier and Oliveira have established themselves as the top two 155-pound fighters on the UFC's roster.

Both men seem interested in the fight and with luck, UFC fans will see them compete before the end of 2021.

