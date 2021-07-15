Photo comparison of the reactions of Conor McGregor, Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva after their leg breaks inside the octagon

UFC has seen some brutal leg injuries in its 28 years of existence. The most recent one occurred at UFC 264 when Conor McGregor broke his tibia during his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Just a few months earlier at UFC 261, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman also suffered a gruesome injury in his fight against Uriah Hall. Hall checked a kick thrown by Weidman, breaking the 37-year-old's leg.

Weirdly enough, this was not the only leg break injury in the UFC that the New York native was a part of. The former 185-pound champion's injury at UFC 261 was nearly identical to the one Anderson Silva suffered at UFC 168, courtesy of a leg-kick check by Weidman himself.

An MMA account on Instagram called 'Full Violence' posted an image showing comparisons between the reactions of McGregor, Weidman and Silva after suffering horrific leg breaks.

In the image, Weidman and 'The Spider' can be seen wincing in pain. 'The Notorious', on the other hand, is enraged at the horrific turn of events that led to a TKO loss for the Irishman. While being carried out on a stretcher after the post-fight interview, McGregor appeared to be in better control of his pain tolerance.

Conor McGregor will be out of action for the rest of 2021

JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg.



Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA.

After suffering a horrendous fracture in the lower tibia of his left leg, UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been medically suspended for the rest of the year.

The unfortunate incident took place in the first round of the Irishman's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In the closing minutes of the opening round, McGregor threw a punch at Poirier. When 'The Notorious' took a step back, he put his entire body weight on his left leg at an awkward angle. This resulted in a gruesome leg break for 'Mystic Mac'.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️

Conor Mcgregor underwent surgery the day after the fight and posted a video on his Twitter account, giving an update for his fans around the globe.

