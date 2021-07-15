"I'm in a lot of pain" - Conor McGregor gives his fans a heartfelt update after surgery following UFC 264 leg break

In the aftermath of UFC 264, Conor McGregor has provided an update on the condition of his leg. The Irishman took to Instagram to release a 6-minute long IGTV video where he detailed his condition and the pain he went through.

However, Conor McGregor is keeping strong mentally despite the injury. He also thanked everyone for all of the lovely birthday messages that were sent to him this week. The Irishman added that he is keeping a positive mindset in order to get through the painful phase he is in.

Here is the full IGTV video uploaded by Conor McGregor:

Conor McGregor added he is in a lot of pain and that his mobility is going to be difficult for some time. The former UFC lightweight champion also realizes that his recovery is going to take a while and not just a few days or a few weeks:

"I'm in a lot of pain, the mobility is gonna be like this for a while. It's not gonna be a few days or even a few weeks, it's gonna be a bit of time."

McGregor further claimed he is aware of the ups and downs of the journey he is on and of everything that's occurring. The Irishman added he is a bit happier and is accepting the reality of his situation:

"I know it's gonna be ups and downs on this journey that I'm gonna be on and I'm aware of them now and I'm a bit more happy, a bit more accepting, you know, motivated to keep going."

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome loss at UFC 264

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor once again suffered a loss to Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, McGregor was beaten by 'The Diamond' at UFC 257 when Poirier finished the fight via a brutal flurry of punches.

Similar to UFC 257, Poirier once again got the job done via TKO at UFC 264 and sealed his shot at the UFC lightweight championship. As for 'The Notorious', he is expected to completely recover in time and then get back into training to fight again next year.

Edited by Jack Cunningham