Conor McGregor begins road to recovery as latest post suggests his cast has been removed

After suffering a horror injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is now back on the road to recovery after having a surgical procedure. Conor McGregor broke his leg while stepping backward after trying to land a right cross at Poirier, leading to the break. The injury was similar to what happened with Chris Weidman against Uriah Hall in April this year.

The Irishman posted a picture on his official Instagram account which showed him without his post-surgery leg cast.

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

McGregor was seen with Ronald Acuña Jr., a Venezuelan professional baseball player who plays for the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball (MLB). As Acuña Jr. is currently injured as well, the two celebrity athletes were seen rehabbing together.

The post comes as good news for Conor McGregor's fans as it shows the former double champ is recovering well after the horrific accident at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' was also recently seen working out in a gym with the cast on his leg, which showcased his determination towards the sport.

McGregor, 33, also sent a message to his fans via his Instagram account right after UFC 264, informing everyone about his procedure and tentative timeline for recovery.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor slipped to No.9 in the latest lightweight rankings

The Irishman had dropped to No.7 in the rankings after UFC 264. But after Islam Makhachev defeated Thiago Moises and moved to the top 5 of the division, Conor McGregor slipped again, this time to No.9.

This comes as a worry for 'Notorious' as his top-ten spot is in jeopardy because of his injury. The activity of other fighters in the division could also see the Irishman bowing out of the top 10.

The former two-division title holder is still very active and vocal on social media as he called out other lightweight fighters, including Dustin Poirier.

"Have that belt spit-shined for me," wrote McGregor in one of his latest line of tweets, still eyeing the title held by Charles Oliveira.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh