Conor McGregor goes after Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and others in his latest set of deleted tweets

Conor McGregor has gone after almost every single person he holds a grudge against. The former UFC two-division champion unleashed a series of rants directed towards Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and seemingly reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The Irishman began his tirade by sending a subtle warning to the newly-minted 155-pound division champ. On Twitter, McGregor wrote:

"Have that belt spit shined for me."

McGregor's first tweet seemed aimed at lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor then shifted his target to arch-nemesis Dustin Poirier. He posted slow-motion footage from UFC 264 that shows himself landing a leg kick on Poirier's thigh. According to McGregor, it's proof that his leg break accident was not a result of Poirier checking his kicks.

McGregor wrote in the tweet:

"Wow you guys! He checked the kick with his butt cheek."

Conor McGregor followed up by listing a series of statements in an attempt to invalidate Poirier's victory.

McGregor lists a series of justifications for his naysayers

But what got really bizarre was when Conor McGregor once again fired in a different direction. In what appears to be a jibe at retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Dublin native used familiar phrasing to poke fun at the passing of his former rival's father.

Conor McGregor seemed to fire a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap, who passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19

This, of course, is an apparent reference to Khabib's infamous tweet in the aftermath of Conor McGregor's disastrous defeat at UFC 264. The Russian fighter previously tweeted that "good always defeats evil" after McGregor took a second consecutive loss to Poirier.

But Conor McGregor is not done yet. Channeling his anger elsewhere, the Irishman chose Poirier's wife Jolie as the next recipient of another hateful tweet. While the Irishman's response is to a parody account, it's seemingly in line with everything else he's said about Dustin Poirier and his family.

Conor McGregor seemed to go after Jolie Poirier yet again

Conor McGregor's history with Dustin Poirier's family

This is far from the first time Conor McGregor has gone after Dustin Poirier's family. In the aftermath of his freak accident at UFC 264, McGregor engaged in an ugly back-and-forth with his rival.

"Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him.", said McGregor.

Even more disturbingly, 'The Notorious' threatened Poirier's spouse and daughter in a series of tweets that the Irishman has now deleted.

More alarming tweets from Conor just now which were deleted after a couple of minutes



Including posting an image of Dustin and Jolie’s daughter followed by “gonezo” pic.twitter.com/Ud37dPGra0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2021

Despite Conor McGregor's behavior since UFC 264, Dustin Poirier has remained dismissive of the Irishman's attempts to get under his skin.

