Conor McGregor threatens Dustin Poirier in latest series of deleted tweets after UFC 264

Conor McGregor has once again threatened Dustin Poirier in a series of recent tweets, which the Irishman has now deleted. McGregor's tweets appear to be aimed at Poirier and his family. The Irishman has also chosen to involve Poirier's daughter this time around.

McGregor shared a picture of Poirier's daughter followed by the caption 'Gonezo', which means a person who is out of his mind. Conor McGregor also mentioned that he is a 'dangerous man' and a 'nasty dude' in a series of deleted tweets. “I’m a nasty dude” and “I’m a dangerous man” are actually quotes uttered by Dustin Poirier from the UFC countdown show in the build-up to UFC 264.

More alarming tweets from Conor just now which were deleted after a couple of minutes



Including posting an image of Dustin and Jolie’s daughter followed by “gonezo” pic.twitter.com/Ud37dPGra0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2021

“I’m a nasty dude I promise you” and “I’m a dangerous man” are quotes from Dustin Poirier from the UFC countdown show — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2021

Another tweet took a jibe at Dustin Poirier's statements about not wanting to associate his charity with negativity. Once again, Conor McGregor involved Poirier's wife Jolie Poirier and her apparent DM to him on Instagram. The tweet has since been deleted.

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet about Jolie Poirier

After a bizarre and unceremonious end to his UFC 264 headliner against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor seems to have been overcome by anger and frustration. Sitting inside the octagon with a broken leg in the immediate aftermath of the fight, McGregor was hurling abuse at Poirier and his wife, claiming he'd kill them in their sleep. The Irishman went on to add that Jolie Poirier was making advances at him.

"Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We'll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You're looking fit, you little h*e. F*** him.", said McGregor.

Well, maybe all of this is to create hype and potentially book a fourth meeting with Dustin Poirier. However, Conor McGregor has probably crossed the line by bringing Poirier's daughter into the picture.

Dana White unhappy with Conor McGregor's post-fight antics at UFC 264

UFC president Dana White is a believer in McGregor's capabilities as a fighter, and he often laughs off the many insults and jibes McGregor aims at other fighters. However, even White isn't condoning McGregor's post-fight antics at UFC 264. Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, White stated the following:

"Ah, yeah, I don't like that. Yeah, that's not good. Leave people's family and lives and you know, all that stuff out of it. Family has nothing to do with it."

That said, the UFC president did mention that a fourth fight between McGregor and Dustin could well be in the works once the Dublin native recovers.

Dana White says Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 is likely for the future.



"The fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way."#UFC264 | Full video: https://t.co/Ubd0mCRvCs pic.twitter.com/EP28Mknw8x — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 11, 2021

