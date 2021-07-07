Conor McGregor posts cryptic screenshot of Dustin Poirier's wife sending him a DM request ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor has posted a cryptic screenshot of Dustin Poirier’s wife sending him a DM request ahead of UFC 264.

McGregor took to his official Twitter account to put forth a tweet that featured a screenshot of what appears to be a DM (Direct Message) request. The DM request is seemingly from Jolie Poirier, the wife of Dustin Poirier.

The tweet from Conor McGregor, which features the aforementioned screenshot of a purported DM request from Jolie Poirier, didn’t contain any statement attached to it. In other words, McGregor simply tweeted out the screenshot and didn’t provide any explanation or context with it.

Prior to this, Conor McGregor had also released an audio clip on Twitter wherein he'd referred to Dustin Poirier as a "peahead" and a "silly hillbilly." The terms are insults that McGregor consistently used to rile up Poirier ahead of their first fight back in 2014.

Furthermore, one ought to note that Conor McGregor's latest jibe at Dustin Poirier – the tweet containing the screenshot of a supposed DM request from Jolie Poirier – is yet another in a series of mental jabs that the Irishman's been throwing at Poirier. Needless to say, McGregor bringing Poirier's wife into their feud has set the MMA community abuzz.

On the one hand, certain sections of MMA fans believe this is just one of many mental warfare attacks that McGregor intends to hurt Poirier with.

On the other hand, some fans condemned Conor McGregor for the tweet regarding Jolie Poirier. They claim that although mental warfare attacks are commonplace in the fight game, one must refrain from involving the family of one's opponent in their rivalry.

The veracity of the screenshot is yet to be confirmed – It's presently unclear whether Conor McGregor shared a Photoshopped image or if Jolie Poirier had, in fact, sent him a DM request.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to clash in their trilogy fight at UFC 264

Jolie Poirier (left and right); Dustin Poirier (center)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight and took place at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor won this fight via first-round TKO. Their rematch was contested at lightweight and transpired at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

The trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is scheduled to be contested at lightweight and will headline the upcoming UFC 264 fight card. UFC 264 will take place on July 10th, 2021.

Although the buildup to their first fight witnessed Conor McGregor utilize many mental warfare attacks against Dustin Poirier, the buildup to their rematch was largely respectful.

On that note, while the buildup to their trilogy fight has seen multiple mental warfare attacks from Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier, unlike the first fight, Poirier now seems to be ignoring most of McGregor’s actions.

